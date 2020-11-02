The Best Secrets to Get Sports Tickets Easy

Buying sports tickets is a sport in its own right. Everyone competes to buy the cheapest seats in the best locations. Some even manage to sit courtside or front-row for the cost of a back-row seat.

You pay enough money on hot dogs and Coca-Cola. Here are the best secrets to buy cheap sports tickets.

Use Your Discounts

Stadiums offer many discounts. Military veterans can receive a 10-15 percent discount for their tickets. Children and people with disabilities can receive an even higher discount.

Contact your local stadium to see what their discounts are. Apply for any you can. Bring identification when you purchase tickets.

Go on a Weeknight

If you watch baseball or hockey, you can attend a game on a weeknight rather than a weekend. Weeknight games are less popular than weekend games, which drives down their prices.

Games during the day are even cheaper. Take a day off work.

Wait Until Game Day

Stadiums want to fill their seats. Tickets have a fast shelf-life. They reduce prices on game day to get as many people in the rows as possible.

Major League Baseball tickets bought on game day are thirty percent cheaper than those bought two weeks before the game. You will have fewer selections, but your seats will be cheaper. You will also have less chance of a weather cancellation or scheduling conflict if you wait.

Buy Single Seats

Sporting events are social activities. Many people bring their loved ones and buy seats together.

There is less demand for people who sit by themselves, so single seats are far cheaper. If you are going with a friend, pick seats in the same section. You can also piggyback seats so you are directly behind each other.

If you are going in a group, contact the stadium ahead of time. You may be able to get a discount.

Exchange With Friends

Create an exchange with your friends. They could pay for sports tickets, while you buy them a meal or movie tickets. They could pay for the baseball game, while you pay for the football game.

Make sure you are giving something of equal value to what you are receiving. Exchanges only work if both parties walk away happy.

Scalp Your Sports Tickets

Ticket scalping is an easy way of finding cheaper tickets. But, remember to be careful. Some states criminalize or regulate online or in-person scalping, so review your local laws.

Study the ticket prices to make sure you are getting a fair deal. Negotiate with your scalper at a price that works for both of you. If you are looking for last-minute tickets, go to a scalper.

Buy Online

Looking for an easier, less risky option?

Online ticket resellers also have low rates. You may be able to buy packages for the cost of one ticket. All you have to do is click for more options and scroll to find the deal for you.

Spot the Sports Experts

Finding cheap sports tickets doesn’t have to be a game. Use discounts, pick cheap nights, and wait until game day to buy. Buy single seats, exchange with friends, and use scalpers and online resellers.

Read about the game before you go to it. Who is playing can impact the price of seats. Follow our coverage every day and stay in the know with our expert team.