The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Thiago Moises +250 over Bobby Green
Notable New Champions:
- ONE Featherweight Champion: Thanh Le
- ONE Middleweight Champion: Reinier De Ridder
- WBO Intercontinental Super Middleweight Champion: Bektemir Melikuziev
- WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Champion: Jaime Munguia
- LFA Women’s Strawweight Champion: Lupita Godinez
- CFFC Flyweight Champion: Alberto Trujillo
- WBA Super World Junior Lightweight Champion: Gervonta Davis
- WBO World Female Middleweight Champion: Savannah Marshall
- WBO World Female Junior Lightweight Champion: Mikaela Mayer
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Monster on the Prowl: After holding sway over a game, but very clearly overmatched Jason Moloney in his Top Rank debut, Naoya Inoue can dictate what’s next for him, as the WBA and IBF champion. John Riel Casimero has the WBO title and laughingly has stated that Inoue is scared of him, and Nordine Oubaali is the current WBC champ, and has a date with Nonito Donaire coming up, whom, as you know, gave Inoue all he could handle. Everyone wants unification, let’s see what the Monster wants.
- A Spider’s Swan Song: And with a whimper, Anderson Silva’s UFC career ends at the hands of Uriah Hall. Silva looked decent enough, a shell of a shell of his former self, and he was saved by the bell after the third before Uriah finished the job in the fourth via strikes. We’ll see what’s next for Silva, as if we don’t know a Brinks truck and Bellator isn’t in his future.
- A Heavy Next Step: Oleksandr Usyk made his second fight in heavyweight against a hell of a step up in Dereck Chisora, who gave Usyk a fight, but he couldn’t sustain it, and Usyk was able to earn a win on the scorecards, and thus becoming the mandatory challenger to Anthony Joshua’s WBO world heavyweight championship. Usyk and his camp have made no ifs, ands, or buts about him coming up to be a heavyweight world champion. Will his fight with AJ materialize, or will he stay in Dillian Whyte’s mandatory purgatory forever?