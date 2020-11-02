UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 2/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 539.5 2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 272.5 3 3 8 Derek Brunson 202 4 4 5 Jack Hermansson 176.5 5 5 9 Kelvin Gastelum 172 6 7 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 163 7 9 7 Darren Till 153 8 5 4 Jared Cannonier 151.5 9 16 11 Uriah Hall 147.5 10 8 3 Paulo Costa 138.5 11 10 15 Marvin Vettori 136 12 11 13 Brad Tavares 116 12 11 10 Chris Weidman 116 14 14 6 Yoel Romero 112 15 11 Sean Strickland 106 16 15 16 Ian Heinisch 105 17 16 12 Edmen Shahbazyan 99.5 18 19 Trevin Giles 82.5 19 20 Brendan Allen 82 20 21 13 Omari Akhmedov 76.5 21 24 Kevin Holland 74 22 23 Tom Breese 71 23 22 Zak Cummings 59 24 25 Darren Stewart 54.5 25 26 Krzysztof Jotko 52.5 26 27 Karl Roberson 51.5 26 27 Khamzat Chimaev 51.5 28 29 Gerald Meerschaert 51 29 30 Andre Muniz 44.5 30 31 Eryk Anders 44 31 32 Andrew Sanchez 43.5 32 35 Rodolfo Vieira 37 33 33 Anderson Silva 35 33 33 Markus Perez 35 35 55 Joaquin Buckley 30 36 NR Phil Hawes 25 37 37 Alessio Di Chirico 24 38 38 Anthony Hernandez 22.5 38 38 Julian Marquez 22.5 40 36 Jack Marshman 21.5 41 40 Punahele Soriano 20 42 41 Makhmud Muradov 19.5 43 42 Charles Byrd 17.5 43 42 Oskar Piechota 17.5 45 44 Bartosz Fabinski 11 46 NR Dricus du Plessis 10 46 NR Jordan Wright 10 46 45 Marc-Andre Barriault 10 49 49 Jun Yong Park 9.5 50 46 John Phillips 8 50 47 Maki Pitolo 8 52 48 Trevor Smith 6 53 49 Abu Azaitar 5 53 49 Bevon Lewis 5 53 NR Dusko Todorovic 5 53 NR Nassourdine Imavov 5 57 49 Impa Kasanganay 4.5 57 53 Saparbek Safarov 4.5 57 53 Wellington Turman 4.5 60 55 Adam Yandiev 0 60 55 Alen Amedovski 0 60 55 Antonio Arroyo 0 60 NR Antonio Braga Neto 0 60 NR Charlie Ontiveros 0 60 NR Jacob Malkoun 0 60 NR Jordan Williams 0 60 NR KB Bhullar 0 60 55 Kyle Daukaus 0 60 55 Roman Kopylov 0

