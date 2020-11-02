MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 2/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 2/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 2/20

November 2, 2020

By |

SAITAMA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 27: Uriah Hall of Jamaica attends the press conference after the UFC Fight Night at Saitama Super Arena on September 27, 2015 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images)

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 539.5
2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 272.5
3 3 8 Derek Brunson 202
4 4 5 Jack Hermansson 176.5
5 5 9 Kelvin Gastelum 172
6 7 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 163
7 9 7 Darren Till 153
8 5 4 Jared Cannonier 151.5
9 16 11 Uriah Hall 147.5
10 8 3 Paulo Costa 138.5
11 10 15 Marvin Vettori 136
12 11 13 Brad Tavares 116
12 11 10 Chris Weidman 116
14 14 6 Yoel Romero 112
15 11 Sean Strickland 106
16 15 16 Ian Heinisch 105
17 16 12 Edmen Shahbazyan 99.5
18 19 Trevin Giles 82.5
19 20 Brendan Allen 82
20 21 13 Omari Akhmedov 76.5
21 24 Kevin Holland 74
22 23 Tom Breese 71
23 22 Zak Cummings 59
24 25 Darren Stewart 54.5
25 26 Krzysztof Jotko 52.5
26 27 Karl Roberson 51.5
26 27 Khamzat Chimaev 51.5
28 29 Gerald Meerschaert 51
29 30 Andre Muniz 44.5
30 31 Eryk Anders 44
31 32 Andrew Sanchez 43.5
32 35 Rodolfo Vieira 37
33 33 Anderson Silva 35
33 33 Markus Perez 35
35 55 Joaquin Buckley 30
36 NR Phil Hawes 25
37 37 Alessio Di Chirico 24
38 38 Anthony Hernandez 22.5
38 38 Julian Marquez 22.5
40 36 Jack Marshman 21.5
41 40 Punahele Soriano 20
42 41 Makhmud Muradov 19.5
43 42 Charles Byrd 17.5
43 42 Oskar Piechota 17.5
45 44 Bartosz Fabinski 11
46 NR Dricus du Plessis 10
46 NR Jordan Wright 10
46 45 Marc-Andre Barriault 10
49 49 Jun Yong Park 9.5
50 46 John Phillips 8
50 47 Maki Pitolo 8
52 48 Trevor Smith 6
53 49 Abu Azaitar 5
53 49 Bevon Lewis 5
53 NR Dusko Todorovic 5
53 NR Nassourdine Imavov 5
57 49 Impa Kasanganay 4.5
57 53 Saparbek Safarov 4.5
57 53 Wellington Turman 4.5
60 55 Adam Yandiev 0
60 55 Alen Amedovski 0
60 55 Antonio Arroyo 0
60 NR Antonio Braga Neto 0
60 NR Charlie Ontiveros 0
60 NR Jacob Malkoun 0
60 NR Jordan Williams 0
60 NR KB Bhullar 0
60 55 Kyle Daukaus 0
60 55 Roman Kopylov 0

 

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

MMA Manifesto

More MMA Manifesto
Home