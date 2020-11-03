Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Robert Gsellman

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Robert Gsellman.

Player Review: Robert Gsellman

2020 Stats: 6 Appearances, 4 Starts, 14.0 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 9.64 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, 1 Hold, 9:8 K:BB Ratio, -0.5 WAR

Story: The Mets were hoping that Robert Gsellman would be a valued member of their bullpen at the start of 2020. Gsellman ended up injuring his triceps in summer camp, landing him on the injured list to start the year. That injury sidelined Gsellman until August 8, when he returned with a scoreless inning of relief against the Miami Marlins. The Mets then decided to stretch Gsellman back out into a starter to fill a hole in their rotation. That decision didn’t work out well as Gsellman pitched poorly in three of four starts, leading the Mets to demote him back to the bullpen in early September. Gsellman was hammered again in his final appearance of the year, giving up six runs in 3.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles on September 8. To add insult to injury Gsellman fractured a rib in the contest, ending his frustrating season.

Grade: D

Gsellman certainly didn’t pitch well in 2020 but the combination of injuries and the Mets’ poor management of his role were certainly contributing factors to his disappointing totals.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Second Time)

Odds of Returning: 99%

2021 Role: Middle Reliever

There is a small chance the Mets could non-tender Gsellman but he is only projected to make $1.5 million through salary arbitration so it makes sense to retain him. Gsellman should work out of the bullpen in 2021 where the Mets could look to utilize the fact he has a minor league option remaining to give themselves flexibility with roster moves. That scenario can be avoided if Gsellman regains his form from the previous seasons, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see him riding the Syracuse shuttle next season.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review series continues with a look at infielder Luis Guillorme!