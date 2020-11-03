Rockets Keeping James Harden Off Limits

The Houston Rockets aren’t looking to field offers for star guard James Harden.

Last month, Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey stepped down from his position in the front office. On his way out, he penned a letter thanking the Rockets’ organization — and had nothing but great things to say about Rockets guard, James Harden.

Back in 2012, Morey helped bring Harden to the Rockets in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since then, Morey spent time putting together a roster that best suited his superstar guard. Now that Morey is out of Houston, it’s no longer his responsibility to build a team around Harden.

But the former Rockets executive reportedly doesn’t want that to be the case. On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to have an interest in trading for James Harden a day after Philly named Daryl Morey, the team’s President of Basketball Operations.

“I’m told Philadephia is expected to be interested in pursuing James Harden. The Rockets star, who Daryl Morey has a history with — but as well, other teams also express interest. As of right now, it is an emphatic no from the Rockets side. It’s really a non-starter for that organization. Daryl Morey, though, has a history of being active on the trade market, pursuing the different opportunities that may exist out there.”

In addition to the Sixers, other teams are interested in Harden’s services as well. While Houston will likely field a ton of calls for the former NBA MVP this offseason, it seems the Rockets aren’t interested in moving on.

Just last season, Harden averaged a league-high for the third straight season by putting up 34 points-per-game. While Houston is headed towards a new era following the losses of head coach Mike D’Antoni and top executive Daryl Morey, it seems the new regime doesn’t want to clean house.

Justin Grasso covers the NBA for The Sports Daily. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_