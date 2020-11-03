Chris Paul Could Desire Trade to Lakers This Offseason

As the chances of the Thunder trading Chris Paul this offseason increase, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly a considered destination for the veteran guard.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enjoyed the benefits of having Chris Paul lead their team during the 2019-2020 NBA season. Despite dishing out superstar guard Russell Westbrook, Paul came in and helped the Thunder achieve a winning record of 44-28 and becoming the sixth-seed in the Western Conference.

While Paul helped the Thunder exceed expectations this past season, a trade could happen at some point this offseason. Paul isn’t necessarily seeking a trade for himself — and the Thunder enjoyed having the veteran guard on board for 2019-2020 — but at this point, it’s understood a trade could be beneficial for both parties.

Following the Thunder’s first-round exit in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Oklahoma City fired veteran head coach Billy Donovan, which made it clear the Thunder are headed towards a rebuild. Considering Paul’s a 35-year-old veteran with gas left in the tank, he’ll be better off on a team that’s competing for a championship. Meanwhile, the Thunder could get themselves some future assets for the veteran guard.

Where could Paul end up?

Typically, when a trade is a mutual decision between the player and a team, the organization tries its best to send the player to a team they prefer. While it doesn’t always work out perfectly, it seems Paul is of the cablier to earn himself a say in the matter.

According to Jonathan Macri at Knicks Film School, a league source made it known that Paul doesn’t have a single team he prefers — rather, he’s got two cities where he’d like to end up — which happen to be Los Angeles or New York.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks have already been linked to Paul multiple times this offseason. Now, we could throw the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets into the mix as well. While landing with the Lakers or the Knicks is more likely, there will be a handful of teams making offers to Oklahoma City for the veteran point guard this offseason.

Justin Grasso covers the NBA for The Sports Daily. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_