Should athletes use CBD?

CBD, short for cannabidiol is one of over 100 different cannabinoids that appear naturally in the cannabis plant. Research on CBD has some restrictions on it, but it does show promise in treating numerous conditions linked to athletic competition, such as muscle soreness, inflammation, or joint pain.

CBD has loads of the same potential benefits as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) but minus the psychoactive effects. Based on current research and information available up to date, here’s what you should know about CBD and why athletes are getting into it.

Is CBD legal for athletes?

Yes. In 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) removed CBD from its list of banned substances for professional athletes, including the International Athletics Federation. This occurred following the recognition of numerous nourishing effects that CBD has on the human body.

It is crucial to comprehend that it is nearly impossible to extract 100% CBD as a true form from a cannabis plant. Because of that, most CBD extracts and oils consist of several cannabinoid substances mixed together.

Athletes who perform at a high level – and are thus regularly subjected to anti-doping rules or checks – must hence halt consuming CBD products or oils in time when they have a competition. An alternative to this is that they make sure they use a product or oil that contains a tiny percentage of THC and other cannabinoids so that they do not violate any anti-doping legislation.

What are the benefits of CBD?

There are numerous ways you can consume CBD. It can be taken as capsules, droplets, lotion, ointment, cream, as ready-to-eat food, it can even be vaped.CBD e-juices have become prominent figures in the global vaping industry. The reasons people love vaping CBD are apparent: it tastes delicious, acts fast, and it’s discreet. Dissimilar to CBD edibles, CBD vape oil goes straight into your bloodstream, which indicates that you will feel instant effects. CBD was previously used mainly as a helpful nutritional supplement. For the time being, it is now used by many athletes to improve performance, accelerate the body’s recovery process, and optimize muscle functions.

Boosts Your Immune System

The attributes of CBD help the athlete to strengthen the immune system so that their body is less susceptible to stress and infections. That means keeping the body and all organs in pristine condition. It’s important to mention that this applies to everyone, not just to athletes.

Reduces Stress And Anxiety

Before competitions, the body can experience stress and anxiety through loaded training and exercises. When this happens, athletes become tired to such an extent that they are no longer able to train. CBD helps the body to conquer anxiety and stress, allowing athletes to keep on training without the body reacting in a negative way. CBD helps the body to diminish the stress response to workouts by creating a sufficient amount of anti-stress and anxiety hormones in the brain.

Speeds Up Recovery

The use of CBD in the form of lotions, creams, or ointments comes in handy for alleviating the pain associated with recovery. The anti-inflammatory effect of CBD helps to speed up the recovery process, especially when it is consumed as a capsule or through droplets.

Relieves Pain

When the body is too exhausted, it is more sensitive to pain. A muscle strain may develop after training if the athlete’s body didn’t receive proper treatment. CBD enables athletes to increase their pain threshold and simultaneously ensures that muscle cramps are put to a minimum.

Less Appetite And More Control Over Weight Gain

CBD makes it easier to control your weight, by reducing appetite and fastening your metabolism. It even encourages the browning of fat cells.