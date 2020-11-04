Combat

Fight of the Day: Francois Botha vs. Jerome Le Banner

Fight of the Day: Francois Botha vs. Jerome Le Banner

Combat

Fight of the Day: Francois Botha vs. Jerome Le Banner

By November 4, 2020 9:34 am

By |

 

Date: December 4, 2004
Card: K-1 2004 WGP Final Elimination
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home