Fight of the Day: Francois Botha vs. Jerome Le Banner

Date: December 4, 2004
Card: K-1 2004 WGP Final Elimination
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Date: December 4, 2004
Card: K-1 2004 WGP Final Elimination
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan
The Green Bay Packers head to San Francisco for a re-match with the 49ers Thursday night, but they may have to play the game without their (…)
The State of Origin 2020 will be held on the 4th of November at 8:00 PM. The winners of the Rugby finale will be taking home the ultimate (…)
For every single Rugby fan who was waiting for the State of Origin 2020 details of the game, here we have got entire details, just for (…)
CBD, short for cannabidiol is one of over 100 different cannabinoids that appear naturally in the cannabis plant. Research on CBD has some (…)
It sure looks like Jon Lester’s run in Chicago has come to a close, as the team declined to pick up his $25 million option for next season, (…)
The eighth week of the National Football League regular season is now complete and the Pittsburgh Steelers remain the only undefeated team (…)
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general (…)
If you’re a parent, you know that you have a million decisions to make. You have to figure out exactly how to raise your kids. You’re (…)
Like other sports, the COVID-19 pandemic affected rugby as players, spectators, and enthusiasts could no longer enjoy the sport. However, (…)
The Houston Rockets aren’t looking to field offers for star guard James Harden. Last month, Houston Rockets General (…)