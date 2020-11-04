Kick The Money In: 5 Popular Types Of Football Betting You Should Try

Are you looking for useful information about the kinds of football betting? You might want to read this. Football is the most popular sport globally, and because of this fact, many people have created betting games and systems around this sport. And because of this, people watch Football not only for fun but also for the stake they could win on betting in this sport.

Scorecast, over and under, or half-time/full-time bet are just some of the football betting options popular in the betting game that you must consider. Other than these three, there are still many betting in football options that you can try, which are fun because of the different rules each has. To understand more about what they are, listed below are five kinds of football betting you can try.

The Match Result Bet

One of the easiest to understand bets in football betting is the match result bet. In this type of bet, you will only need to pick the result of the match. You can choose to bet on the Away Team, and you can also bet on the Home Team or bet a Draw result.

For example, if Arsenal (Away Team) wins a match versus Chelsea (Home Team), and you bet on the Away Team, Arsenal to win, you win and get your stake. But for instances like when the match results in a Draw, and you bet on a Draw result to occur, you win the bet and take your stake.

In a match result bet, studying different teams’ strengths and weaknesses to increase your probability of winning than losing in most of your match bets are a great way to improve your winning odds. You can check out the football betting strategy guide here where most expert bettors use to help them improve much more their winning odds versus losing odds.

The Accumulator Bet

The accumulator bet is one of the most popular types of bet in Football. In this bet, you will have the chance to win big money by just betting small stakes, and you are betting the results of one or more matches. For instance, in an accumulator bet, you will have the option to bet on Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea. The more you add more teams to bet on, the higher the odds of winning or losing you will have.

For example, when Chelsea loses their match, but Arsenal and Liverpool win theirs, you have two wins and one loss, meaning you still win by one game and win your stake. On the contrary, when Arsenal and Liverpool lose their matches, but Chelsea won theirs, you gain two losses and one win, meaning you lose your stake because of the extra loss you gained.

The example given above is just one type of accumulator betting option. Aside from that, there are many rules in the accumulator that you can opt to win massive payouts.

The DNB Or Draw No Bet

In DNB or Draw No Bet, the rules are pretty simple. You just choose which team wins. If the result is a Draw, then your stake is returned. For example, if you bet on Manchester versus Chelsea and Manchester wins by 2 – 1, you win and get your stake.

If Manchester loses by 1-2, then you lose your stake. But if the match resulted in a 2-2 Draw, you neither win nor lose, and your stake is returned. It is just as easy as that.

The Double Chance Bet

If you prefer to increase your winning odds, then the double chance bet is for you. In this type of bet, you choose two outcomes out of three, meaning you increase your winning chances.

Typically there are three outcomes in a game: Home Team wins, Draw, or Away Team wins. In double chance, you get to bet if you want a Home Team win and a Draw to come out as a result. You can choose the Away Team and a Draw or opt to bet on a Home Team and Away Team. If one of your two choices comes out, as a result, you win and get your stake. If neither of it occurs, then you lose.

The Half Time/Full Time Bet

In the half-time/full-time bet, you can bet on the game’s first-half results and the second-half’s results. It means you will have the chance to win twice in 1 game because you can win every 45 minutes. It is like a “match result bet,” but the time is reduced in half.

You can bet on which of the teams will lead after the first half and the second half. Or, you can also choose to bet on a Draw result every half of the game. For example, if you select Liverpool over Manchester to lead in the first half and second half, you win twice. But if Manchester leads the second half, you just win the first half and lose the second.

Takeaway

The types of football betting mentioned above are great examples that most people engage in. It is essential to become familiar with all the rules of every bet to avoid confusion and unwanted losses. Remember to become familiar with every football team’s strengths and weaknesses to increase your winning odds in most of your bets.