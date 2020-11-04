Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Luis Guillorme

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at infielder Luis Guillorme.

Player Review: Luis Guillorme

2020 Stats: 29 Games, 57 At Bats, .333 Batting Average, 19 Hits, 6 Doubles, 9 RBI’s, 6 Runs Scored, 2 Stolen Bases, .865 OPS, 0.6 WAR

Story: The Mets began 2020 with Luis Guillorme slated to be a utility infielder but a rash of injuries in early August opened some playing time for him. Guillorme took advantage of his opportunity with a hot start at the plate, collecting plenty of hits as he provided tremendous value with his defense. The issue for Guillorme was the fact that he had options available, forcing the Mets to (questionably) send him down to the alternate site to make room for other additions. Guillorme also did finish cold, hitting just .227 in September after batting .412 in August.

Grade: B

Guillorme’s hot hitting was probably a bit out of character but he was productive when given opportunities in 2020.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 90%

2021 Role: Reserve Infielder

The Mets would love to have Guillorme around in 2021 but he is out of options so the team would have to expose him to waivers in order to send Guillorme to the minor leagues. The construction of the Mets’ roster this winter will greatly impact what kind of role Guillorme has for them next season.

