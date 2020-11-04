Oilers Re-Sign D William Lagesson To Two-Year Deal

One of two remaining RFA’s has re-signed with the Edmonton Oilers. Defenseman William Lagesson agreed to a two-year deal with the club on Wednesday. The deal carries an AAV of $725,000, and will run through the 2021-22 season.

Lagesson will earn $700,000 in 2020-21 in the NHL, and carries an AHL salary of $275,000. In 2021-22, Lagesson will earn $750,000 regardless of where he plays. The Swedish defenseman, who was selected 91st overall in 2014 by the Oilers, is no longer waiver exempt.

Lagesson came to North America for the 2018-19 season, playing exclusively in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors. He scored 27 points (8 g, 19 a) in 67 games for the Condors, playing a top-four role for head coach Jay Woodcroft. Lagesson proceeded to scored four more points (2 g, 2 a) in ten playoff games that spring.

In 2019-20, Lagesson appeared in only 25 games with the Condors, scoring ten points (3 g, 7 a) for a decidedly weaker team. Lagesson made his first NHL appearances a season ago, dressing in eight games without recording a point. He was -4 in those outings.

With the AHL dormant due to COVID-19, and with the NHL likely not starting until mid-January at the earliest, Lagesson was loaned to Vita Hasten HC in his native Sweden to start the 2020-21 campaign. In eleven games, Lagesson has nine points (3 g, 6 a) and is a +6.

With Oscar Klefbom likely out for the season, Lagesson has a real shot at making the NHL roster out of camp. Right now, he makes the most sense as the club’s seventh defenseman. He’s likely to slot in behind Darnell Nurse, Caleb Jones and Kris Russell on the left-shot depth chart.

Mostly known as a shutdown defenseman, Lagesson does have underrated puck skills and mobility. He is not a one-dimensional player. No, he won’t contribute on the powerplay and will never post crooked numbers, but Lagesson should survive just fine as a shutdown D in the modern, more skilled game.

At a $750,000 cap hit, Lagesson provides good value for the club in a depth role.