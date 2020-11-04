The Best Sports Docuseries to Watch on Netflix in 2020

Despite sport events being the most celebrated and crowd-grabbing occasions, there is barely any attention given to documentaries for different sports, which explore the forgotten footnotes in the annals of sports history. How did some underdogs make their way to success?

We barely know about the journey of players and teams and that’s something needing changing, whether that be for HBA, NFL, MLB, NHL or baseball to wrestling to other less-prominent sports. This is why it’s a good idea to explore all that Netflix offers to its viewers.

Here is a list of the best sport docuseries you can watch on Netflix to realize the power of competition, the love of different games, and sometimes money!

1. The Carter Effect

Directed by Sean Menard and released in 2017, The Carter is a documentary about none other than the 6-foot-6-inch eight-time NBA All-Star, Vince Carter. It follows his career and in particular the time of his prime, where Vince played for the highly popular Toronto Raptors back in 1998, featuring interviews with the man himself and his contemporaries like Trace McGrady and Steve Nash.

2. The Playbook

For the first-time in history, you can explore the story of “coaches” in this Netflix documentary, where you learn about the rules they live to achieve success in their lives and sports. It features some of the most popular coaches in history, which include Dawn Staley, Patrik Mouratoglou, Jose Mourinho, Jill Ellis, and none other than, Doc Rivers (currently head coach for Philadelphia 76ers of NBA).

3. The Last Dance

Produced by Michael Tollin and even premiering on ESPN, The Last Dance is a miniseries of 10 episodes, which explores the story of Michael Jordan’s final season on the Chicago Bulls, back in 1997 to 1998. The docuseries takes a closer look at how the legendary player tackled all challenges and events surrounding him in his daily life and that off the court. At least, 90 persons were interviewed for this docuseries!

4. A Kid from Coney Island

Released in 2019, A Kid from Coney Island explores the story and life of the infamous basket prodigy, Stephon Marbury, who started out as a simple bloke from Coney Island, eventually to one of the most popular players of NBA. Produced by Kevin Durant, the docuseries tells the story of his life, right up to the present where he is now a successful businessman with a net worth of over $60 million.

5. Losers

Last, but not the last, if you want to learn about some of the most underrated players in NBA, then Losers is a great watch. It talks about all those second-place finishers, the guys who came close, but missed their mark by a mere point, inch, or second. It follows the story of athletes you may not remember from sports history, and some who managed to turn their life around!

Wrapping Things Up

If you’re a fan of NBA specifically, the above docuseries will serve as the perfect resource for the journey of players and coaches. It may also serve as an inspiration for you to join sports, as you explore the life of some of the best players in history.

