Best golf waterproofs 2020

Is there anything worse than being caught in a sudden downpour whilst out on the golf course? Your clothes sticking to you, feet squelching with every step, and as for your hair…let’s not go there!

Ok, so maybe that’s a tad dramatic – and there are worse things in life – but let’s face it, the weather in the UK is nothing short of unpredictable. One minute the sun’s out and you’ve got a sweat on; the next thing you know, the forecast turns gloomy and you’re layering up for plummeting temperatures. Our best advice? Invest in a decent pair of men’s golf waterproofs.

Gone are the days where pulling on a set of waterproofs was like wrapping yourself in a bin bag. From Gore-Tex trousers and jackets to waterproof golf suits – modern waterproofs are guaranteed to keep you dry and comfortable for your game and can also help you to swing unhindered – making no sacrifice to your performance. But with so many options, how do you know which to choose?

Before we delve deeper into the best golf waterproofs you can buy in 2020, here are just a few key factors to consider:

Level of protection

Often, the level of protection you require depends on how frequently you play. Consider yourself an all-weather golfer? You want to be prepared for the elements, e.g. wind, rain, hail, sleet, snow, fog. If you’d say you’re more of a seasonal player and choose not to play in torrential weather, the chances are you can get away with a little less protection.

The lowest level of protection you will find is a windproof jacket. One that is sure to shield you from the cold breeze, but not the rain. A rainproof jacket, on the other hand, is an excellent choice for when rain showers are forecast. But (by far!) the best level of protection you can buy is ‘waterproof’. These garments are designed to protect you in heavy rain – regardless of whether it’s a short, sharp shower or set for the day – and will keep your base layers dry too.

Practicality

The next best thing after the level of protection. Undoubtedly, you want waterproofs that are easy to put on but, equally, you want to be able to take them off quickly should the weather improve.

With this in mind, brands, such as Ping, offer waterproof golf trousers that feature an elasticated waistband and mechanical stretch for easy wearing. This means they can be pulled on and off, over the top of golf shoes, in no time. What’s more, most waterproof jackets are easy to zip up – so, golfers can protect the polo shirt, jumper or half-zip they are wearing underneath!

Lastly, a waterproof jacket and trousers that have pockets are favourable. They allow you to keep tees, gloves, scorecards, pencils, and other essential items handy – offering as little disruption as possible.

Best golf waterproofs

1. Galvin Green Andy Gore-Tex Waterproof Golf Trousers

The best-selling men’s waterproof golf trousers from Galvin Green, immensely popular with golfers all over the world.

Renowned for excellent water and wind protection – as a result of their seam-sealed construction and water repellent fabric – the Galvin Green Andy trousers are an excellent choice if you don’t want the weather to get the better of your game.

Both comfortable and breathable, these waterproof golf trousers enjoy an elasticated waistband which ensures a perfect fit while protecting you from the elements.

Appeals to Galvin Green Andy Trousers:

Gore-Tex waterproof membrane

fleece-lined front pockets

lightweight and breathable

choice of navy and black

2. Sunderland Vancouver Pro Waterproof Golf Jacket

The best golfing waterproof if you’re on a budget and tightening your belt on the run-up to Christmas.

The Sunderland Vancouver Pro is a must-have for the colder season and, although it doesn’t offer the same level of protection as Gore-Tex waterproofs, it is waterproof, windproof and breathable.

Other features include:

fleece-lined handwarmer side pockets

waterproof zips

an inner storm flap

Velcro storm cuffs

a drawcord adjuster at the waist and hems for a fitted feel

3-year waterproof guarantee

3. FootJoy Hydroknit ½ Zip Waterproof Golf Jacket

The best golfing waterproof for stylish golfers – guaranteed to keep wind and water at bay.

What it lacks in pockets, the FootJoy Hydroknit pullover makes up for in comfort and style. In fact, boasting three-layer bonded knit fabric which is both stretchy and soft to touch, you’ll be hard-pushed to find a comfier waterproof jacket!

Arguably the best thing about the half-zip is that it offers waterproof protection and breathability – allowing you to stay dry and comfy whilst focusing on the round. Even better still, the FootJoy waterproof has a Raglan sleeve construction which provides unrestricted movement. So no need to worry about reaching your maximum swing.

If you value any of the following, then be sure to consider buying the FootJoy Hydroknit waterproof:

soft and stretchy – allowing for freedom of movement

durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish

elasticated waistband and adjustable cuffs to keep the rain out

internal pocket for phone or scorecard

100% waterproof – including a waterproof chest zipper

Golf waterproofs are widely available today and will inevitably keep you dry – allowing you to play at your best on the wettest of days. We’ve just scratched the surface here.

Ready to buy golf waterproofs?

Great! Clarke’s Golf Centre has an extensive range of golf waterproofs to choose from – including the jackets, trousers and pullovers mentioned above – and stock some of the most renowned brands in golf. These include Callaway, Galvin Green, FootJoy, Ping, ProQuip and Under Armour to name just a few.

Why not check them out today? We promise you won’t be disappointed! Plus delivery is free when you spend over £30, so be sure to stock up on trusty waterproofs and play come rain or shine.