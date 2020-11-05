Ravens ready to redeem against Colts, Frank Reich

Not sure if the COVID news on the Ravens is helping much, though…

According to Clifton Brown of the Ravens media department, after cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for coronavirus, seven more Ravens were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday – outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser, inside linebackers Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort and Malik Harrison, safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Terrell Bonds.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens wouldn’t change their approach to practice, or what they expect from each session. Baltimore (5-2) is determined to bounce back from Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and getting the most out of each practice.