Here are 10 famous Dutch football Players of all time.

10. Edwin van der Sar

Dutch legend, a Manchester United legend, and the only goal keeper make it on the list of famous Dutch football player of all time In fact, van der Sar even making it on this list is proof of his talents as a goalkeeper. The Netherlands was always known for its attacking players. Van der Sar still holds the number one spot with Manchester United.

Edwin van der Sar is known for his outstanding pace, mobility, and athleticism. So, he made my list of top 10 famous Dutch football player of all time.

9. Faas Wilkes

Out of all the famous Dutch footballers that played for the Netherlands national team, Faas Wilkes is probably the most stunning and most underrated talent the Netherlands has ever produced.

Wilkes was a Dutch football forward, who earned a total of 38 caps for the Dutch national team, in which he scored 35 goals. He sadly died on the 15th of July in 2006, aged 82, but no one can forget the greatest record produced by him.

8. Willem van Hanegem

Willem van Hanegem has also appeared on the list of famous Dutch football player of all time.

Indeed, the midfielder made almost 300 league appearances in two spells for the club, helping them to three league titles, the KNVB Cup, the European Cup and the UEFA Cup at a time when Ajax were expected to sweep all before them.

He was part of the side that reached the final of the 1974 World Cup and finished third in the European Championships. In a playing career spanning over 20 years, he won several domestic honours in the Netherlands, as well as a European Cup and a UEFA.

7. Frank Rijkaard

Frank” Edmundo Rijkaard who is a Dutch former footballer and former manager who played as a midfielder or defender is also among the famous Dutch football player of all time. Rijkaard played for Ajax, Real Zaragoza and Milan and represented the Netherlands national team several times.

His greatest success came on the international stage, however, as he helped Holland to win the trophy in their history at the 1988 European Championships. He was twice named as the Dutch Footballer of the Year and also came third in the voting for the Ballon d’Or on two occasions.

6. Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman is a Dutch professional football manager and former player, who is the current head coach of La Liga club FC Barcelona. Individually, he was named the Dutch Footballer of the Year in 1987 and 1988, beating off stiff opposition from the likes of Marco van Basten, Frank Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit.

5. Johan Neeskens

Johan Neeskens is another player from that great Ajax team in the early ’70s. This midfielder’s technical skills and goal-scoring abilities made him an integral player for both his club and country.

Johan was a key member in the 1974 Netherlands squad, and was one of the main reasons Netherlands impressed in that competition

4. Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp is also one of the famous Dutch football player

His technique was among the finest ever seen on a football field. Individually, Bergkamp was named the Dutch Footballer of the Year twice and came third and second in the voting for the Ballon d’Or in 1992 and 1993 respectively. He also came third in the FIFA World Player of the Year awards on two occasions and is an inductee into the English Football Hall of Fame. Bergkamp gave viewers some brilliant moments on the pitch and was a successful player in terms of achievements as well.

3. Ruud Gullit

Ruud Gullit is a Dutch football manager and former footballer who played professionally in the 1980s and 1990s as a midfielder or forward. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest and famous Dutch football players of all time. He captained the Netherlands national team that was victorious at UEFA Euro 1988 and was also a member of the squad for the 1990 FIFA World Cup and Euro 1992. Gullit was one of the greatest Dutch captains to have ever lived.

2. Marco van Basten

Van Basten is one of the most prolific strikers in the history of the game. At club level, he was the jewel in the Dutch crown of AC Milan, helping them to three Serie A titles and two European Cups alongside Rijkaard and Gullit. He also won three Eredivisie titles, three KNVB Cups and the Cup Winners’ Cup during his time with Ajax.

Individually, he was named the Dutch Footballer of the Year on two occasions and won the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 1987. He has definitely earned his place among the famous Dutch football player.

1. Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff is a Dutch midfielder and one of the famous Dutch football player of all time who has been winning multiple league and European championships.

Cruyff gave the game more than just his skills on the ball, and his words are still highly regarded today. He picked up trophies while playing for Ajax, Barcelona and Feyenoord and was a premier part of the inception of Total Football. Cruyff was known globally as “The total footballer’.

