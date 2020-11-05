Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST
Friday November 6
7:30am: ONE: Inside The Matrix II (ONE App)
10:00am ACA MMA 113 (ACA-MMA.com)
1:00pm: Gamboa vs. Haney Weigh-Ins (DAZN)
5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)
5:00pm: Fight To Win 156 (FloGrappling)
5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)
Saturday November 7
8:00am: Pavel Malikov vs. Roman Andreev/Dmitry Mikhaylenko vs. Magomed Kurbanov (YouTube)
9:00am: 2020 NHSCA Fall National Duals (FloWrestling)
11:00am: 2020 Monster Match Nationals (FloWrestling)
1:30pm: Polaris Pro Squads 2 (UFC Fight Pass)
2:30pm: Fran Mendoza vs. Ricardo Martinez/Ignacio Mendoza vs. Marian Marius Istrate ($8.99 Fite.tv)
3:00pm: Let Battle Commence IV ($9.99 Fite.tv)
6:00pm: Vigilant MMA: Combat Quest 10 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)
8:00pm: Alexander Flores vs. Luis Ortiz/Brian Howard vs. Frank Sanchez (Fox)
8:00pm: Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa/Devin Vargas vs. Zhilei Zhang (DAZN)
8:00pm: Atlas Fights 57 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: ACE Fight Night: Wimp to Warrior ($19.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Sparta Wyoming IV ($25 Spartase.com)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira (ESPN2)
10:30pm: Kali Reis vs. Kandi Wyatt/Dell Long vs. Elvis Garcia Munoz (Impact Network)
Sunday November 8
1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00am: 2020 NHSCA Fall National Duals (FloWrestling)
11:00am: 2020 Monster Match Nationals (FloWrestling)
8:30pm: Updating the Welterweight Division (ESPN)
9:00pm: Relentless: Terence Crawford (ESPN)
1. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira: You’ve gotta think the winner has a light heavyweight title shot on deck.
2. Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa/Devin Vargas vs. Zhilei Zhang: Haney-Gamboa might be the most relevant boxing fight of the weekend, but it doesn’t mean it’s a competitive one.
3. ONE: Inside The Matrix II: Doesn’t have four title fights like last week, you think they could space them out a bit, but…
4. Alexander Flores vs. Luis Ortiz/Brian Howard vs. Frank Sanchez: An all-heavyweight card from PBC, who continues to baffingly put their worst cards on network television.
5. Polaris Pro Squads 2: Last week SUBVERSIV, and this week brings Polaris Pro’s team grappling offering.
6. Fight To Win 156: After a rare F2W-less weekend, it comes back with a solid offering and life can now go on as it should.
7. Relentless: Terence Crawford: The build for Crawford-Brook kicks off.
8. Updating the Welterweight Division: ESPN taking stock at 147lbs.
9. Pavel Malikov vs. Roman Andreev/Dmitry Mikhaylenko vs. Magomed Kurbanov: RCC clocking in with some Saturday morning sweet science.
10. Kali Reis vs. Kandi Wyatt/Dell Long vs. Elvis Garcia Munoz: A tape-delayed women’s world boxing championship on Impact Network, “the fastest growing and largest black owned faith-based tv network spanning across the united states, the Bahamian Islands and parts of Africa!” which is definitely a sentence I just typed.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5-2. N/A
1. 59kg Catchweight Muay Thai Bout: Joseph Lasiri (38-10) vs. Rocky Ogden (36-5) [ONE Inside The Matrix II]
BOXING
5. Vacant WBA World Female Junior Welterweight Championship: Kali Reis (16-7-1) vs. Kandi Wyatt (10-1) [Impact Network]
4. Heavyweight Bout: Filip Hrgovic (11-0) vs. Rydell Booker (26-3) [Matchroom on DAZN]
3. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Flores (18-2-1) vs. Luis Ortiz (31-2) [PBC on FOX]
2. Vacant WBO World Flyweight Championship: Giemel Magramo (24-1) vs. Junto Nakatani (20-0)
1. WBC World Lightweight Championship: Devin Haney (c) (24-0) vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3) [Matchroom on DAZN]
MMA
5. Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (29-19) vs. Tanner Boser (19-6-1) [UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira]
4. Bantamweight Bout: Khalid Taha (13-2) vs. Raoni Barcelos (15-1) [UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira]
3. Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (24-9) vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri (13-1) [UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira]
2. ONE Welterweight Championship: Kiamrian Abbasov (c) (22-4) vs. James Nakashima (12-0) [ONE: Inside The Matrix II]
1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Glover Teixeira (31-7) vs. Thiago Santos (21-7) [UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
5. 140lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Sheliah Lindsey vs. Yan Reyes [Fight To Win 156]
4. 175lb Black Belt Bout: Hugo Marques vs. Jackson Nagai [Fight To Win 156]
3. 145lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Junny Ocasio vs. Kennedy Maciel [Fight To Win 156]
2. Team Europe vs. Team UK [Polaris Pro Squads 2]
1. Featherweight Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Ash Williams vs. Tom Halpin [Polaris Pro Squads 2]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Another win for the good guys last week! To the tune of $2.80! That’ll almost cover half of a delivery charge of a DoorDash order!
Best Fight of the Weekend: Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Giemel Magramo vs. Junto Nakatani
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Devin Haney over Yuriorkis Gamboa
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Polaris Pro Squads 2
Upset of the Week: Claudia Gadelha over Yan Xiaonan
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa