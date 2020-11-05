Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday November 6

7:30am: ONE: Inside The Matrix II (ONE App)

10:00am ACA MMA 113 (ACA-MMA.com)

1:00pm: Gamboa vs. Haney Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:00pm: Fight To Win 156 (FloGrappling)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

Saturday November 7

8:00am: Pavel Malikov vs. Roman Andreev/Dmitry Mikhaylenko vs. Magomed Kurbanov (YouTube)

9:00am: 2020 NHSCA Fall National Duals (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2020 Monster Match Nationals (FloWrestling)

1:30pm: Polaris Pro Squads 2 (UFC Fight Pass)

2:30pm: Fran Mendoza vs. Ricardo Martinez/Ignacio Mendoza vs. Marian Marius Istrate ($8.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Let Battle Commence IV ($9.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: Vigilant MMA: Combat Quest 10 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Alexander Flores vs. Luis Ortiz/Brian Howard vs. Frank Sanchez (Fox)

8:00pm: Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa/Devin Vargas vs. Zhilei Zhang (DAZN)

8:00pm: Atlas Fights 57 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: ACE Fight Night: Wimp to Warrior ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Sparta Wyoming IV ($25 Spartase.com)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira (ESPN2)

10:30pm: Kali Reis vs. Kandi Wyatt/Dell Long vs. Elvis Garcia Munoz (Impact Network)

Sunday November 8

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00am: 2020 NHSCA Fall National Duals (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2020 Monster Match Nationals (FloWrestling)

8:30pm: Updating the Welterweight Division (ESPN)

9:00pm: Relentless: Terence Crawford (ESPN)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who now needs John King to magic map out every fight weekend across the world gets by until CNN takes my offer.

1. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira: You’ve gotta think the winner has a light heavyweight title shot on deck.

2. Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa/Devin Vargas vs. Zhilei Zhang: Haney-Gamboa might be the most relevant boxing fight of the weekend, but it doesn’t mean it’s a competitive one.

3. ONE: Inside The Matrix II: Doesn’t have four title fights like last week, you think they could space them out a bit, but…

4. Alexander Flores vs. Luis Ortiz/Brian Howard vs. Frank Sanchez: An all-heavyweight card from PBC, who continues to baffingly put their worst cards on network television.

5. Polaris Pro Squads 2: Last week SUBVERSIV, and this week brings Polaris Pro’s team grappling offering.

6. Fight To Win 156: After a rare F2W-less weekend, it comes back with a solid offering and life can now go on as it should.

7. Relentless: Terence Crawford: The build for Crawford-Brook kicks off.

8. Updating the Welterweight Division: ESPN taking stock at 147lbs.

9. Pavel Malikov vs. Roman Andreev/Dmitry Mikhaylenko vs. Magomed Kurbanov: RCC clocking in with some Saturday morning sweet science.

10. Kali Reis vs. Kandi Wyatt/Dell Long vs. Elvis Garcia Munoz: A tape-delayed women’s world boxing championship on Impact Network, “the fastest growing and largest black owned faith-based tv network spanning across the united states, the Bahamian Islands and parts of Africa!” which is definitely a sentence I just typed.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5-2. N/A

1. 59kg Catchweight Muay Thai Bout: Joseph Lasiri (38-10) vs. Rocky Ogden (36-5) [ONE Inside The Matrix II]

BOXING

5. Vacant WBA World Female Junior Welterweight Championship: Kali Reis (16-7-1) vs. Kandi Wyatt (10-1) [Impact Network]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Filip Hrgovic (11-0) vs. Rydell Booker (26-3) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Flores (18-2-1) vs. Luis Ortiz (31-2) [PBC on FOX]

2. Vacant WBO World Flyweight Championship: Giemel Magramo (24-1) vs. Junto Nakatani (20-0)

1. WBC World Lightweight Championship: Devin Haney (c) (24-0) vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (29-19) vs. Tanner Boser (19-6-1) [UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Khalid Taha (13-2) vs. Raoni Barcelos (15-1) [UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira]

3. Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (24-9) vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri (13-1) [UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira]

2. ONE Welterweight Championship: Kiamrian Abbasov (c) (22-4) vs. James Nakashima (12-0) [ONE: Inside The Matrix II]

1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Glover Teixeira (31-7) vs. Thiago Santos (21-7) [UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 140lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Sheliah Lindsey vs. Yan Reyes [Fight To Win 156]

4. 175lb Black Belt Bout: Hugo Marques vs. Jackson Nagai [Fight To Win 156]

3. 145lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Junny Ocasio vs. Kennedy Maciel [Fight To Win 156]

2. Team Europe vs. Team UK [Polaris Pro Squads 2]

1. Featherweight Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Ash Williams vs. Tom Halpin [Polaris Pro Squads 2]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Another win for the good guys last week! To the tune of $2.80! That’ll almost cover half of a delivery charge of a DoorDash order!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Giemel Magramo vs. Junto Nakatani

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Devin Haney over Yuriorkis Gamboa

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Polaris Pro Squads 2

Upset of the Week: Claudia Gadelha over Yan Xiaonan

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa