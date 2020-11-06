UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 6/20

MMA Manifesto

Mar 16, 2019; London, UK; Leon Edwards (red gloves) defeats Gunnar Nelson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 497.5
2 2 8 Tyron Woodley 312
3 3 2 Colby Covington 310.5
4 NR 4 Leon Edwards 289
5 NR Santiago Ponzinibbio 261
6 4 Conor McGregor 259
7 5 3 Gilbert Burns 218
8 6 5 Jorge Masvidal 204.5
9 7 6 Stephen Thompson 182
10 8 11 Vicente Luque 180
11 9 15 Anthony Pettis 169
12 10 10 Neil Magny 152
13 11 Anthony Rocco Martin 148.5
14 12 9 Michael Chiesa 146
15 13 Niko Price 138
16 14 Muslim Salikhov 136.5
17 NR James Krause 126.5
18 15 Claudio Silva 118.5
19 16 12 Geoff Neal 116
19 16 16 Robbie Lawler 116
21 18 7 Demian Maia 113
22 20 Abdul Razak Alhassan 104
23 21 Warlley Alves 103
24 22 Alexey Kunchenko 99
25 32 Jake Matthews 94.5
25 23 Matt Brown 94.5
27 24 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 94
28 25 Li Jingliang 92
29 26 Randy Brown 91
30 27 Mike Perry 90.5
31 28 Belal Muhammad 86
32 29 14 Nate Diaz 85.5
33 30 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 80
34 33 Alan Jouban 67.5
35 35 Daniel Rodriguez 62.5
36 36 Alex Morono 60.5
36 36 Dwight Grant 60.5
38 38 Khaos Williams 60
39 39 Song Kenan 57
40 40 Mickey Gall 56
41 41 Lyman Good 55
41 NR Shavkat Rakhmonov 55
43 42 Dhiego Lima 54.5
44 44 Bryan Barberena 54
44 44 Ramazan Emeev 54
46 34 Diego Sanchez 52
47 46 Peter Sobotta 51.5
48 47 Miguel Baeza 49.5
48 47 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5
50 49 Tim Means 48.5
51 50 Takashi Sato 45
52 51 Sean Brady 43
53 52 Danny Roberts 42
54 42 Alex Oliveira 35
55 53 Michel Pereira 33
56 54 Mounir Lazeez 30
57 55 Nicolas Dalby 27
58 56 Laureano Staropoli 23.5
59 57 Christian Aguilera 22.5
60 58 David Zawada 20
60 58 Max Griffin 20
62 60 Jesse Ronson 15
63 61 Erik Koch 12
64 61 Court McGee 10
64 66 Jason Witt 10
66 63 Emil Meek 7
67 66 Carlos Condit 5
67 64 Matthew Semelsberger 5
69 65 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5
70 66 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0
70 66 Anthony Ivy 0
70 66 Carlton Minus 0
70 66 Cole Williams 0
70 66 Gabriel Green 0
70 66 Niklas Stolze 0
70 66 Rhys McKee 0

 

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

