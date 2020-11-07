AEW 'FULL GEAR' (11/7) Results

The final pay-per-view of 2020 for AEW began at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. Don Callis of Impact Wrestling joins the commentary booth for the first match of the night.

Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Adam Page starts our night off. Omega tries to shake Page’s hand, but Page refuses. Things start off hot, a lot of back-and-forth action. Hangman gets the best of Omega, over powering him in several enstances. However, Kenny was able to gain control after flying on Hangman to the outside. Trying to maintain his momentum, he brought Page to the rampway. Hangman countered and powerbombed Omega on the ramp.

After many back and forth moments and false finishes, Kenny Omega finally gets the win with the One-Winged Angel.

Winner: Kenny Omega via pinfall, he will later challenge for the AEW title

*Fun match. I would have liked to have seen Omega be a little more heelish, but that is just a nitpick observation. Both guys were awesome and put on a very enjoyable match.

This is only the first match! Who takes the win in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament? @KennyOmegamanX? @theAdamPage? #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/DN31qn69Ty — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

John Silver vs. Orange Cassidy is next.

Cassidy, to the delight of the crowd, started of the match with his usual tactics. With hands in his pockets, Cassidy slothfully “kicked” at Silver. Silver, getting angry with his opponent, tore out the pockets of OC and threw him across the ring.

Cassidy and Silver both got close calls, but OC was able to come out on top with the Orange Punch and the Beach Break.

Winner: Orange Cassidy wins via pinfall

*This match was fun, too. Everyone knows that OC is entertaining, but everyone (who doesn’t watch Being the Elite) found out that John Silver is entertaining as well. There was a lot of action, but Cassidy pandering to the crowd and Silver basking in the boos and flexing during “breaks” is what made me chuckle throughout the match.

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin for the TNT championship follows.

Allin comes out in a car spray painted “Face of AEW” on it. He drives his skateboard in the windshield, showing everyone how he feels of Cody being dubbed “face of AEW”. Cody Rhodes comes out with the Nightmare Family. Everyone but his coach, Arn Anderson, returns to the back.

Match starts off with Darby keeping on Cody hot and heavy. He ups the tempo, flying at Rhodes and keeping him down. However, Cody overpowers him, using his weight to slow it down. Cody Rhodes goes after Darby’s arm repeatedly, putting it in an armbar, even biting it at one point. Anderson yells for Cody to keep control and delivers the super-Cross-rhodes off the top rope.

After the fall is broken by the rope, Cody continues to go after Darby. Darby Allin continues to kick out, angering Rhodes to the point where he grabs his weight belt to go after Allin. Darby counters, gets the best of Cody. He successfully hits Rhodes with the Coffin Drop, but does not get the pin.

However, after many back and forth pin attempts, Darby Allin was able to pin the “face of TNT”.

Winner: Darby Allin wins via pinfall, becoming the new TNT champion

After the match, Cody Rhodes presents Darby Allin with the title. Taz comes out with a microphone, telling them to quit with the emotions. Ricky Starks and Brian Cage surprise Cody and Darby and attack them from behind. For a few moments, there is a little hostility between each other over the championship. They grab Darby and take him to the outside. Cody tries to come after them, but they drive Cody through a sign. They take Darby Allin to his car, attempting to break Allin’s arm. However, Walter Hobbes comes with the save.

*Great match. I’m glad that Darby Allin was able to win, however I must admit I was with Taz. I think Cody Rhodes should quit with the emotions and hugging his opponents after his matches. We saw a little heelish moments from Rhodes, but I would have liked to see him go full crazy on Darby at the end.

Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s championship is next.

Rose stays dominate for the majority of this match, going after the knee of Shida. Vickie Gurrerro at ringside runs Shida’s knee through a barracade when the ref wasn’t looking. Rose continues at the knee by wrapping it around the holes of the bottom of the ring. Shida tries to make a comeback, but Rose shuts her down quick.

Nyla Rose gets cocky and shows off a little, but Shida was able to kick out. After an avalanche falcon arrow, Shida pulled up Rose to break the count. Gurrerro tripped Shida, distracting her for Nyla Rose to gain momentum. However, it would not last too long. After getting the best of Rose on the outside, Shida hits her with another falcon arrow. Nyla kicks out, but Shida eventually wins the match via pinfall.

Winner: Hikaru Shida via pinfall

After the match, a very unhappy Gurrerro screams in the face of Nyla Rose and slaps her. She walks away from her client.

*This was one of the better AEW womens matches we’ve seen since the company began. I like Shida, but have to say a Nyla Rose win would have been more intriguing. Shida needs an interesting story instead of these random championship matches.

Big falcon arrow from the top! #AEWFullGear. pic.twitter.com/UMgHPXFvsP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

FTR vs. Young Bucks for the AEW tag titles follows. If the Bucks lose, they can no longer challenge for the championship ever again.

The match starts with the Bucks keeping FTR grounded with many double team manuevers. The champions tried to gain control, but the Bucks kept on them and was able to stay on FTR. Dax Harwood suffered a hand injury. While Harwood was getting treated by the doctor, Cash Wheeler was able to gain control over Matt Jackson.

FTR continued to go after the injured knee of Matt, cutting him off from getting to his brother. Matt rolls out of the way, making Dax run his shoulder into the ring post. He crawled to his corner, but Nick was busy fighting off Cash and couldn’t get the tag.

After many back and forth, exciting encounters, The Young Bucks won the match with a (painful) superkick to Cash Wheeler.

Winner: The Young Bucks defeated FTR via pinfall

*This match was so eventful it was hard to keep up with. This was a perfect example of why AEW has the best tag-team division in wrestling. This was old school at best, each team acted like a team. With the added stipulation, Bucks needed to win. FTR won’t be gone long, they will be continue to be strong opponents for the Young Bucks. Favorite match so far.

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara, taken place at the Hardy compound follows.

Sammy shows up at the compound in a golf cart (with “Spanish God” painted on it). A “hologram” of Matt appears, welcoming him to the Hardy compound. Hardy shows up then in a monster truck and runs over Sammy’s golf cart.

The two fight to a ring in the field. Matt puts Sammy through a table, but Santana & Ortiz show up out of nowhere. They beat down Matt. However, Matt has help as well. Private Party is summoned and they come to the aid of their mentor. Matt Hardy gets to his feet, grabs fireworks, and shoots them over the ring. Sammy grabs one as well and the two shoot fireworks at each other over the ring. Private Party and Santana/Ortiz are left in the ring, beating each other.

Matt is shown shooting fireworks directly at Sammy. He hits Sammy with the twist of fate, but a masked man with Hurricane Helms appears. He unmasks, revealing to be Gangrel. Gangrel says he picks Sammy over Matt any day. He attacks Gangrel, driving him away. Helms asks Matt where he’s been, its been ten years. Matt chocks it up to “long-term storytelling”. Sammy gains the upperhand, but is soon stopped by an “interviewer”. He throws the interviewer in the lake.

Sammy gets locked in the Dome of Deletion with Matt, his backup on the outside. Sammy soon gains the upperhand, unhooking the turnbuckle to use the rope to choke Matt. Sammy sets him up on a table, climbing to the top of a ladder. He jumps on Matt through the table, but Hardy kicks out.

Matt drives Sammy through a table on the outside of the ring. Hardy hits Sammy with a chair to the head before getting the win.

Matt Hardy wins via pinfall

After the match, Private Party celebrates with the Hardy family by putting Sammy in a trash can with Matt’s dad driving him away. Private Party and Matt shoot off fireworks.

*this match was weird and I don’t know how I feel about it. I like the silly gimmick matches for the most part, but I didn’t like how Guevara took those chairshots directly to the head. I also thought Sammy needed this win more than Matt did. Hopefully both men can move on from this now.

Jake Roberts says Lance Archer has nothing to do. He threatens AEW, says they better feed someone to Archer soon. Archer says he is coming after anyone and everyone. Everybody Dies.

Chris Jericho vs. MJF is next. If MJF wins, he can join the Inner Circle.

The start of this match started with a lot of pandering and hand gestures.

This match was back and forth with entertaining moments. MJF called for Wardlow to bring the ring, however Jericho was able to duck and get away. While the ref’s back was turned, Jericho called Hager for his bat. He sized MJF up with his bat. However, when MJF turned around, he simply fell to his back. When the ref turns back around, Jericho gets perplexed. MJF takes advantage and rolls up Jericho for the win.

MJF wins via pinfall, gaining a spot in the Inner Circle for himself and Wardlow

*this is exactly what should have happened. MJF is the perfect “weasel” heel and should have won in a weasel way. Looking forward to seeing MJF slowly take control over the Inner Circle and properly feud with Jericho (with Jericho as a full blown baby).

It's time to prove that he BELONGS in the #InnerCircle. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/M1PpqGHrgQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

Orange Cassidy is asked if he has any thoughts after his win tonight. He doesn’t. Miro and Kip demand he apologise to Penelope. He says he is sorry, but Kip still slaps him in the face. Cassidy pulls Best Friends back and they walk away.

*weird segment that made no sense at all. Someone take Miro and Penelope both away from Kip ASAP.

Main Event time! Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match for the AEW championship.

Brutal match between these two. Thumbtacks, chairs, barbwire, and the works were used in this match. Blood was shed from both men.

Jon Moxley gained victory by choking out Kingston with barbed wire. Kingston never said I quit, but the ref called it due to Kingston passing out.

Winner: Jon Moxley wins by choking out Kingston

After the match, Moxley tries to help Kingston to his feet. Kingston refuses, leaves the ring. Omega shows up and reminds Moxley that he is coming for him.

*Hardcore type matches aren’t my thing, so all the blood and weapons made me cringe. I’m glad Kingston still got to look strong by passing out and not actually saying “I quit”. Looking forward to seeing Moxley and Omega, hopefully in a more traditional match.

* Tonight’s show was a long one, but overall very enjoyable. If you didn’t get a chance to check it out, make sure you do. It was the best PPV AEW has put on all year.