'Friday Night SmackDown' (11/6) Results And Review: More Qualifying Matches For 'Survivor Series,' Women's Title Match, And More

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida with virtual fans in attendance. The qualifying matches for Survivor Series continued as Rey Mysterio faced King Corbin and Otis took on Seth Rollins. Plus, the SmackDown Women’s Championship was on the line as Sasha Banks defended it against the former champion, Bayley.

Bayley was interviewed before her match with Sasha Banks. She said she is feeling sad after the video package they shown because she realizes that Sasha will lose her first title defense like always. She claimed this feud will end with Sasha crippled.

Sasha Banks Defeated Bayley To Retain The SmackDown Women’s Championship

What a way to start the show!@SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE’s bitter rivalry comes to a high-stakes close in this #SmackDown Women’s Title Match! pic.twitter.com/HjbtEV5pex — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2020

Carmella attacked Sasha from behind on the stage with a super kick. She planted Sasha with a face buster.

Review: Really good match. I’m glad they kept the title on Sasha and not continue her curse of not retaining the title the first time.

Kevin Owens confronted Jey Uso and joked about Jey getting Roman his coffee. Jey asked if Kevin thinks his family is a joke. Kevin said he just wanted to check up on him.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Jey Uso about what he did last week to Daniel Bryan and him joining Roman Reigns. Jey said it was nothing personal but family is forever. She rips Jey for listening to Roman or else he is out of the family. Paul Heyman interrupted saying Roman didn’t authorize this interview and tells Jey that Roman wants to see him.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio was backstage. Rey can’t find Aliyah and Dominik tells him that his match is next. Dominik leaves but then Rey gets attacked by Corbin until Dominik saves him.

Paul Heyman tells Jey that he has to do an interview that is authorized by Roman. Jey said he wants to talk to him but Paul said he will talk to him to see what is going on. Roman comes out and asks him why he was doing the interview. He tells Roman that he needs to talk to him first. Roman tells Jey that Kevin was disrespecting the bloodline. Jey says he’ll handle Kevin. Roman rips Paul Heyman for not dealing with this sooner and tells him to get Adam Pearce.

King Corbin Defeated Rey Mysterio To Qualify For The Men’s Survivor Series Team

Review: The match was decent but it just dragged and went on longer than it should’ve. Murphy and Aliyah coming out when Rey already took care of Seth and the whole storyline with Aliyah and Murphy is just so cheesy, it is so hard to take it seriously.

Ruby Riot Defeated Natalya and Zelina Vega To Advance To The Women’s Survivor Series Team

Review: The match was okay, nothing special. I was surprised that Ruby Riot got the win and I can’t be mad at that. Really cool move on WWE’s part.

The Street Profits confront Big E backstage as they try to get a scoop of the New Day for Survivor Series. Big E tells them if they lay down and win, Kofi and Woods won’t beat them up too bad. They all laugh suddenly. Billie Kay interrupt them to give the Profits a resume for someone to give them scoop of the Raw brand. The Profits said they were on the Raw brand with her and they left.

Seth Rollins Defeated Otis To Qualify For The Men’s Survivor Series Team

Review: The match was pretty good. I think it could’ve gone either way but it was what it was.

Rollins caught up with Murphy backstage and tells him to tell him he saw what he think he saw. Murphy admits he saw it. Seth thinks Murphy has seen the light and welcomes him back. Aliyah shoves him angrily about it and Murphy stops her to tell her to trust him.

Michael Cole interviewed Lars Sullivan in a sit down interview about the bullies he has dealt with in the past. Lars said he hates bullies and how they would make fun of him, steal his lunch and call him freak. He talked about lifting weights at 13 and he became the bully as he bullied the bullies. He says he loves bullying now.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Kevin Owens and asked about the match. Kevin said he wasn’t expecting to fight his friend. Kevin said it was out of hand what Roman made Jey do last week. He said he chose to do the bad things he did in the past but Jey doesn’t. He tells Jey that the beating he gives him is 100% from him.

Jey Uso Defeated Kevin Owens

Review: The match was really good. I don’t think it was main event worthy but it did what it needed to do.

Overall Review: This wasn’t one of their best shows on the level of what they have done in recent weeks but it was mostly an average solid show. The opening with Sasha and Bayley was by far the best thing on the entire show.

Grade: 6/10