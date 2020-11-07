The Betting Window for November 7

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can attempt to avoid, truly, the most horrific happening of 2020.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Devin Haney -3500 over Yuriorkis Gamboa ($60)

Glover Teixeira +195 over Thiago Santos ($5)

Claudia Gadelha +110 over Yan Xiaonan ($10)

Darren Elkins -235 over Eduardo Garagorri ($20)

Brendan Allen -115 over Ian Heinisch ($5)

Gamboa was damned good in his time, but that time is not now. He looked done when Gervonta Davis put him away last December, and he had surgery on his achilles since then.

Never, ever, ever underestimate Gadelha’s ability to ugly up a fight and escape on the scorecards.

Last Week: $ +2.80

Year To Date: $ -310.28

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.