Real Madrid stars Eden Hazard and Casemiro test positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid stars Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for coronavirus according to the Associated Press on Saturday. Hazard is a 29-year-old midfielder from La Louviere, Belgium, and Casemiro is a 28-year-old defensive midfielder from Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil.

Hazard missed the first six games of the season with Real Madrid this year due to a muscle ailment. Then on Halloween, Hazard made his 2020-21 La Liga debut and scored for Real in a 4-1 win over SD Huesca. Hazard’s goal was the first of the game for Real Madrid. It came in the 40th minute, on a left-footed shot with Federico Valverde of Montevideo, Uruguay picking up the lone assist.

This is Hazard’s second season with Real. He now has two goals in 17 games in La Liga action over the last two years after 85 goals in 245 games with Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Hazard has also scored 32 times in 106 games for the Belgian National Team in international competition since 2008. Three of those goals came at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He scored twice in a 5-2 Belgium win over Tunisia in Moscow and in a 2-0 Belgium win over England in St. Petersburg.

Casemiro has played in seven games for Real Madrid in La Liga already this season. Even though Casemiro has not scored a goal for Real Madrid in the top division in Spanish soccer so far, he did score for Real Madrid in a 2-2 tie against Borussia Monchengladbach on October 27 in Champions League action. In international soccer, Casemiro has played 48 games for Brazil since 2011 and has scored three goals.

In La Liga action so far in 2020-21, Real Madrid is in fourth place with a record of five wins, one loss, and one draw for 16 points. The leader of the table at this time is Real Sociedad with 20 points. However, Real Madrid has two games in hand.