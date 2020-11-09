Fighters of the Week

1. Junto Nakatani: We might have a new Japanese phenom during a great time for Japanese phenoms in boxing. Nakatani is the new WBO flyweight champion, a post formerly held by Kosei Tanaka, as he moves up to become a world champion in four weight classes. The 22-year old Nakatani is now 21-0 with 16 T/KOs and a blindingly-bright future.

2. Devin Haney: In an absolute snoozer against a beyond shot Yuriorkis Gamboa, Haney retained his WBC lightweight crown in the main event on DAZN, and has already started to call out “Little Fatboy” Gervonta Davis.

3. Glover Teixeira: In this second straight fight, Teixeira came in as a main event underdog against a younger, fresher opponent, and for the second time, finished them. First Anthony Smith, now Thiago Santos, and his next fight will, more than likely, be another crack at UFC gold at light heavyweight at the age of 41.

4. Kiamrian Abbasov: Handed James Nakashima his first professional loss, defending his ONE Welterweight championship with knees and punches in the championship rounds.

5. K-Jee: In a K-1 vs. Krush main event, K-1 90kg world champion Sina Karimian took on Krush champion K-Jee in a rematch of their 2018 bout, but in this matchup, it was the Krush champion avenging his loss and becoming K-1 90kg champion.

6. Corey Anderson: Made a successful Bellator debut, elbowing Melvin Manhoef through the canvas in the main event of Bellator 251 on its new home, CBS Sports on its new day, Thursday.

7. Kali Reis: For the first time in four years and a day, Reis is a world champion again, besting Kandi Wyatt for the vacant WBA crown at 140lbs on the Impact Network, the fastest growing and largest black owned faith-based tv network spanning across the united states, the Bahamian Islands and parts of Africa!

8. Andrei Arlovski: He’s not dead yet! The 41-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend, besting Tanner Boser in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night.

9. Luis Ortiz: It took a while for the broadcast team to find how it happened, but indeed, 46 seconds in, King Kong put Alexander Flores down with a body shot in the main event on FOX. A bout with Andy Ruiz next?

10. Ashley Williams: Put on a fantastic performance for the vacant Polaris featherweight championship, getting the best of Tom Halpin at every turn, winning by decision in the main event of Polaris Pro Squads 2.

11. Kennedy Maciel: An armbar that won him submission of the night was applied to Junny Ocasio in the main event of Fight To Win 156 in a winning effort.

12. Filip Hrgovic: The 6’6″ heavyweight prospect advanced to 12-0 with a fifth-round TKO of veteran Rydell Booker on Saturday’s Haney-Gamboa card on DAZN.

13. Frank Sanchez: Made his third defense of the WBO NABO Heavyweight championship in the co-main of Saturday night’s FOX card, KOing Brian Howard.

14. Tommi Pulkkanen/Max Lindblad/Espen Mathiesen/Tommy Langaker/Luca Anacoreta/Leon Larman/Adam Wardzinski/Dinu Bucalet: Team Europe put on a dominant shutout victory over Team UK at Polaris Pro’s second Squads event.

15. Carlos Ulberg/Ignacio Bahamondes/Luis Saldana/Jared Vanderaa: All four winners of Week 8’s Dana White’s Contender Series contenders earned UFC contracts after all four earned knockout victories.