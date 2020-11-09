'Monday Night Raw' Results (11/9): Raw Men's Team For 'Survivor Series' Complete, WWE Championship Match Announced, More:

The November 9th edition of Monday Night Raw started with Miz TV. Miz and Morrison say that The New Day are their guests, but says that they will be in a 6-man tag match tonight with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and the New Day. However, Miz says that match isn’t as important as Miz’s reality show premiering soon.

Randy Orton makes his way out, yelling at Miz for saying a stupid reality show is more important than a match with Randy Orton in it. He takes Miz down memory lane, saying he remembers when they kicked him (Miz) out of the locker room years ago. He says he knows what is happening, he says Miz can’t take the title off of him without that briefcase.

The true guests of Miz TV appears, saying they came out to watch and laugh at Orton and Miz verbally going at it. Randy Orton has had enough, however, and RKOs Kofi. Drew McIntyre comes out to the aid of New Day. However, Miz and Morrison aid Orton and he delivers the RKO to McIntyre.

*This segment was okay, I guess. It did its job by setting up the 6-man tag later in the main event, but it was a little messy.

The triple threat match to determine the last member of team Raw for Survivor Series is next.

Elias says things haven’t been going well for him. He goes to start his song, expecting an interruption. He doesn’t get one. Elias, thinking he finally gets to sing, starts his song. However, Jeff Hardy does come out for the interruption.

Elias v. Riddle v. Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy and Riddle start with a double team on Elias, but they soon turn on each other. The three make their way to the outside, throwing each other into the ring post. We go for commercial break.

When we return, Elias was able to get the best of Jeff and deliver Drift Away. Riddle, however, was able to break the count. Riddle and Hardy were able to get rid of Elias with Poetry in Motion. After a little bit of back and forth, Hardy went for the Twist of Fate, but Elias hit him with a knee. Riddle, however, got the best of Elias and took him out.

Winner: Riddle defeated Jeff Hardy and Elias via pinfall, earning a spot on Team Raw

Charly Caruso asks AJ Styles about Riddle being on the team. He says he is exactly what the team needs. Sheamus appears, says Riddle isn’t a good fit. He tells Styles he will kick Riddle’s head off if he gets out of line. Styles leaves, Caruso asks Sheamus about AJ’s leadership. Sheamus says AJ isn’t his captain. Braun Strowman agrees, AJ isn’t his captain, either.

*This match was there. I know the only reason Riddle is joining the Raw team is to be the first elimination, but getting a spot on the card no matter is good, I guess.

Mustafa Ali says Ricochet is a good man, but he is a fool. He says that Retribution will not rest until they shut everyone down.

Drew Gulack approaches the Hurt Business and asks them if he can join. MVP tells him they are not taking applications right now. Bobby Lashley grabs him by the tie, but the tie pulls off. The Hurt Business are disgusted and beat him down. R-Truth comes out of nowhere and pins him to regain the 24/7 title.

*Goofy and getting a little tired of the 24/7 title stuff, honestly. R-Truth is still funny, though.

Lana reluctantly makes her way to the ring as we break for commercial.

Shayna Baszler vs. Lana

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke are on commentary. Lana goes after Shayna quickly, but Shayna shuts her down. After playing with Lana for a minute, Shayna makes her submit using the Kirifuda Clutch.

Winner: Shayna Baszler defeated Lana via submission

After the match, Rose and Brooke come to Lana’s aid, keeping Nia from putting her through a table. They tell the tag team champions they need to be on the same page.

* Poor Lana.

Lana thanks Rose and Brooke for saving her. They tell her they didn’t do it for her, but to send a message to Nia and Shayna. They tell Lana to stay out of their way.

AJ Styles calls a meeting between the men’s Raw team. AJ says with his leadership, they will be a force to be reckoned with. After the entire team is introduced, AJ tells everyone that they need to get on the same page. After all the members voice their grieviences on what happened last week, Riddle gives everyone code names for Survivor Series. AJ tries to unite everyone, but they all turn on him saying he isn’t the captain. He announces the next match: Sheamus and Strowman vs. Riddle and Lee, with himself as the referee.

*Um. Okay. This segment was silly.

It didn’t take long for this match to get chaotic. Styles got hit accidently several times, unable to count the three for Sheamus. Sheamus got angry, getting in AJ’s face. Lee knocks out Sheamus, but Strowman gets in the ring. They turn on AJ, but his associate climbs in the ring to save Styles as we break for commercial.

When we return, the match is back under control. Riddle and Sheamus are legal. Strowman tags in, continuing to dominate Riddle. Riddle is able to get away and tag in Keith Lee. Lee overpowers both Strowman and Sheamus. He powerbombs Riddle on Sheamus then delivers a clothesline on Strowman.

After Sheamus and Strowman get caught up in an argument, Riddle was able to roll Sheamus up for the win.

Winner: Riddle and Keith Lee defeated Sheamus and Braun Strowman via pinfall

*This match was useless, but it was..there, I guess.

Nikki Cross confronts Alexa Bliss backstage. She tells Bliss she is sorry she wasn’t there for her, but the Fiend is pure evil. Cross tells Bliss to choose between The Fiend and her (Cross). Alexa Bliss chooses “him”.

*I like this Alexa Bliss.

Next week, The Hurt Business’ Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander will face The New Day for the Raw tag team championships.

Bobby Lashley is in the ring when we break for commercial.

When we return, MVP tells everyone that it won’t be New Day at Survivor Series, it will be the Hurt Business. He also says Bobby Lashley will throw Sammy Zayn around like a rag doll at Survivor Series.

Titus O’Neal interrupts. He tells MVP he felt disrespected by them when they refused his proposal. He tells Bobby its easy to walk around with pride when he never defends his championship.

Bobby Lashley accepts O’Neal’s challenge.

Bobby Lashley quickly puts O’Neal away with the Hurt Lock.

Bobby Lashley defeated Titus O’Neal via knockout, retaining the US championship

*It would make more sense for Titus to join the Hurt Business, but I guess this did its job. Bobby looked like a beast.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus reminence on old times as a team. McIntyre continues to get ready for his match.

*McIntyre and Sheamus reunited tag team? There goes McIntyre’s main event spot.

Nia Jax says she is going to single handedly eliminate all of Smackdown’s team. She says she dominates as the team leader and a tag team champion. After Survivor Series, she threatens she may come after Asuka and become Raw women’s champion as well.

Asuka was close to getting Jax to tap out to the Asuka Lock, but Baszler jumped in the ring to attack her. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose tried to help her, but Baszler and Jax threw them out. Jax grabbed Lana and put her through a table again.

Winner: Asuka defeated Nia Jax via disqualification

*Once again, poor Lana.

A confused R-Truth finds out he is in a 7-man match for the 24/7 title.

The title changed 9 times during this match. Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulack (twice), Erik, Tucker (twice), Gran Metalik, Lince Dirado, and finally R-Truth once again.

*This is the best Monday Night Raw has to offer, folks. Yikes.

Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali is next.

After a back and forth contest, Ricochet tried to take out all of Retribution. He launched himself onto the members ringside. However, Mustafa Ali was able to move out of the way when Ricochet tried to take him out. Mustafa Ali was able to make Ricochet pass out.

Mustafa Ali defeated Ricochet via submission

*This match was good. I hate the place both of these guys are in, but it is what it is I guess. Good match regardless.

Adam Pierce tells Randy Orton he will defend his WWE championship next week against Drew McIntyre. Orton threw Pierce against the wall and says to tell the officals to “go to hell”.

Our main event is next.

The story for this match was that Randy Orton refused to tag in the entire match. Miz and Morrison had to do all of the work. When Drew McIntyre was finally able to tag in after Miz and Morrison kept either Kofi or Woods away, he dominated them both. He dragged Morrison to the rope and begged Orton to tag in. Randy refused, grabbed his title, and walked away. Drew McIntyre pulled out the win with the Claymore Kick on John Morrison.

Drew McIntyre and The New Day defeated Miz, Morrison, and Orton via pinfall

*This match was the only interesting thing to really happen on this entire show. Randy Orton has been Raw’s saving grace, he is literally the only thing worth watching in the entire 3 hours.