The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Andrei Arlovski +285 over Tanner Boser
Notable New Champions:
- WBO World Flyweight Champion: Junto Nakatani
- WBA World Female Junior Welterweight Champion: Kali Reis
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- The Rising Sons: We might have a new Japanese phenom during a great time for Japanese phenoms in boxing. Junto Nakatani is the new WBO flyweight champion, a post formerly held by Kosei Tanaka, as he moves up to become a world champion in four weight classes. Alongside Kazuto Ioka and P4P contender Naoya Inoue, amongst other champions, and Japan is carving out a hell of a section for themselves in the boxing world.
- Free Cinnamon!: At long last, the dysfunctional relationship that is Golden Boy/DAZN and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has come to a close. The couple who never stopped sniping at each other to their mutual friends has finally broken it off. Canelo is now a free agent, and the sharks at Top Rank, PBC, Matchroom, hell, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, are free to throw their hats in the ring and run at one of boxing’s few legitimate million-dollar draws cash in hand.
- 41 is the new 31: In this second straight fight, Glover Teixeira came in as a main event underdog against a younger, fresher opponent, and for the second time, finished them. First Anthony Smith, now Thiago Santos, and his next fight will, more than likely, be another crack at UFC gold at light heavyweight at the age of 41.