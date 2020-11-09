MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 9/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 9/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 9/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 548
2 2 2 Justin Gaethje 328
3 3 4 Tony Ferguson 303.5
4 4 3 Dustin Poirier 287
5 5 7 Charles Oliveira 282
6 6 6 Dan Hooker 205.5
7 7 11 Kevin Lee 203
8 8 13 Islam Makhachev 187.5
9 9 12 Beneil Dariush 176
10 10 Josh Emmett 175
11 11 9 Carlos Diego Ferreira 171
12 12 8 Paul Felder 155.5
13 13 Alexander Hernandez 141
14 14 Rafael dos Anjos 137.5
15 15 Francisco Trinaldo 132.5
16 16 15 Drew Dober 129.5
17 17 14 Gregor Gillespie 116.5
18 18 10 Al Iaquinta 116
19 19 David Teymur 110
20 20 Scott Holtzman 109.5
21 21 Leonardo Santos 109
22 22 Renato Moicano 92
23 23 Jim Miller 89
24 24 Vinc Pichel 87
25 25 Yancy Medeiros 75
26 26 Khama Worthy 68
27 27 Davi Ramos 67.5
28 28 Damir Hadzovic 66.5
29 30 Magomed Mustafaev 62.5
30 31 Jalin Turner 60
31 NR Chris Gruetzemacher 57
32 32 Arman Tsarukyan 51.5
33 33 Ottman Azaitar 49
34 34 Gabriel Benitez 48
35 35 Nasrat Haqparast 46.5
36 37 Clay Guida 45
37 38 Joel Alvarez 43.5
38 38 Devonte Smith 43
39 40 Drakkar Klose 41
40 42 John Makdessi 40.5
41 35 Alexander Yakovlev 40
41 43 Charles Rosa 40
43 44 Lando Vannata 38
44 45 Michael Johnson 37.5
45 NR Rick Glenn 37
46 40 Bobby Green 36.5
47 46 Marc Diakiese 35
48 47 Kevin Aguilar 34
48 47 Roosevelt Roberts 34
50 49 Joe Solecki 33.5
51 50 Alan Patrick 28
52 51 Don Madge 27.5
53 52 Brad Riddell 27
54 53 Frank Camacho 26.5
55 54 Austin Hubbard 26
56 55 Matt Frevola 24.5
56 55 Rafael Fiziev 24.5
58 58 Claudio Puelles 23
58 66 Thiago Moises 23
60 59 Alex White 21.5
61 61 Christos Giagos 18
62 62 Mark Madsen 14
63 63 Damir Ismagulov 13.5
64 64 Joseph Duffy 13
65 70 Luigi Vendramini 10
65 65 Tristan Connelly 10
67 70 Fares Ziam 5
67 NR Guram Kutateladze 5
69 67 Alex da Silva 4.5
70 68 Brok Weaver 4
70 68 Jessin Ayari 3.5
71 70 Alexander Munoz 0
71 66 Carlton Minus 0
71 70 Jai Herbert 0
71 70 Jamie Mullarkey 0
71 70 Jonathan Pearce 0
71 NR Mateusz Gamrot 0
71 70 Matt Wiman 0
71 70 Rodrigo Vargas 0

 

Home