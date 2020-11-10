Fight of the Day: Kid Yamamoto vs. Masato

Date: December 31, 2004
Card: K-1 PREMIUM 2004 Dynamite!!
Championship(s):
Venue: Osaka Dome
Location: Osaka, Japan
Date: December 31, 2004
Card: K-1 PREMIUM 2004 Dynamite!!
Championship(s):
Venue: Osaka Dome
Location: Osaka, Japan
The Packers have reached the halfway mark of the 2020 NFL season and they are presently in first place in the NFC North with a 6-2 record. (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by John Hirschbeck. The former umpire talks to the boys about his lengthy big (…)
Every football lover knows that England represents the cradle of football, a popular sports game often described as “the most (…)
The November 9th edition of Monday Night Raw started with Miz TV. Miz and Morrison say that The New Day are their guests, but says (…)
Football players can now take CBD oil in the NFL. It was a long battle, but common sense has finally prevailed. Ex-professionals such (…)
Over the last twenty years, CBD has become a sort of go-to treatment option for everything from inflammation to mental irritations. While (…)
The Jets are the NFL’s only winless team, which could put them in position to draft a quarterback next spring. Currently, they’re tough (…)
UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos Nov 14, 2020 UFC APEX Las Vegas, (…)
So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how? Time to prove it. We present to you (…)
The New York Knicks reportedly have Washington Wizards sharpshooter Davis Bertans on their list of free-agent (…)