Loss of a legend: Celtics fans mourn Tommy Heinsohn

Loss of a legend: Celtics fans mourn Tommy Heinsohn

Loss of a legend: Celtics fans mourn Tommy Heinsohn

Tommy Heinsohn, who was part of the Celtics franchise for more than six decades, passed away today. It’s as big a loss as any that have ever happened on the court.

Red Auerbach was the Godfather of the Celtics, but Tommy was Mr. Celtic. He’s the only person to have been part of all 17 championships. Tommy was an absolute legend.

His career highlights:

  • Hall of Fame player and eight-time NBA Champ;
  • Rookie of the Year in 1957, capping his season with 37 points and 23 rebounds in winning Game 7 of the Finals;
  • Six-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection;
  • Hall of Fame coach and two-time NBA Champ, ranking second in wins for Boston all-time;
  • 1973 NBA Coach of the Year;
  • Since 1981, (should-be Hall of Fame) TV color commentator with Mike Gorman.

Today’s fans surely know Tommy best in his announcing role, complaining about the referees and being an unapologetic Celtics homer.

Tommy was obviously an all-time great in every way. The franchise paid tribute:

We wrote about Tommy here at Red’s Army a couple of years back:

We should all be so fortunate, at age 83, to possess the same passion about the Celtics as Tommy Heinsohn.

The Retired Numbers Project: Number 15 – Tommy Heinsohn

Away from basketball, Tommy was a successful executive in the insurance industry and a highly accomplished painter. As he proved in his Celtics life, he could do it all.

We close with these video tributes. Rest in peace, Tommy.

