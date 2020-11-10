MMA

McGregor-Poirier 2 coming this January

November 10, 2020

The I’s seem to be dotted and the T’s crossed, and we are ready to run it back.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to rematch at UFC 257 January 23, according to many online sources.

The fight will take place in the lightweight division.

McGregor previously defeated Poirier in 2014, before going on to win lightweight and featherweight gold.

