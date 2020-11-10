The New York Knicks are very interested in Dayton prospect Obi Toppin. Are they willing to risk waiting for him at pick No. 8?

The Brooklyn, New York-born basketball star Obi Toppin could very well end up back in his native State for the 2020-2021 NBA season. The 22-year-old power forward just wrapped up a two-year stint with the Dayton Flyers in the Atlantic 10 Conference in the NCAA.

Now, Toppin will find himself in the pros next month as the 2020 NBA Draft is just days away. Unlike many prospects in the draft, Toppin took his time preparing for the pros. He might not have played all four of the seasons available to him, but Toppin redshirted during his freshman year before hitting the court for two seasons at Dayton.

Next week, Toppin will wait to hear his name called in the first round of the NBA Draft. It’s unclear how long he’ll wait to see when and where he’s going to go — but nobody around the league expects Toppin to remain on the board for very long.

The New York Knicks are reportedly keeping a close eye on Toppin’s availability in the draft. While they don’t seem to be in play to move from the eighth overall pick at the moment, recent discussions have indicated the Knicks are extremely interested in the Dayton power forward.

According to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, the Knicks are “dying” to select Toppin on draft night.

“I think eight is definitely the lowest he goes,” said Jonathan Givony on The Lowe Post. “The guy who recruited him all year who signed him, you know, is running the team that has the number eight pick. I think from all understanding, he’s dying to get Obi Toppin. There’s nobody that he trusts more in this draft. We’re talking about Leon Rose and the Knicks.”

At Dayton, Toppin averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in 31 games this past season. He shot a high 63-percent from the field and knocked down 39-percent of his three-point attempts throughout the year.

Toppin might not make it to the eighth pick in the draft, but if he falls into the Knicks’ lap at No. 8, it sounds like they’ve got themselves one of their favorite prospects in the player pool.

Justin Grasso covers the NBA for The Sports Daily. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_