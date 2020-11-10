Ravens fortify personnel in advance of New England showdown

“It’s not a season-ender, major injury or anything like that,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a calf strain. We’ll see where that goes.”

Harrison, a rookie third-round pick from Ohio State, led had seven tackles while playing a career-high 33 snaps. Board also played a career-high 35 snaps and continued to be steady. Harrison and rookie inside linebacker Patrick Queen (four tackles, 58 snaps) missed the week of practice on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and their stamina was tested. But Harbaugh was pleased with the entire inside linebacker group.

“I thought those guys played really well,” Harbaugh said. “I thought they played excellent football especially for not having practiced. They did a really good job. I thought Mike Macdonald, our linebackers coach, did a great job with those guys, getting them ready to play. Very few mistakes. They played super-hard. They just left it all out there. They really played just excellent football.”

One good sign of the Ravens’ youth movement: rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (6-3, 292) is strong and quick, and his athleticism showed while making a key tackle during Sunday’s second quarter. Philip Rivers tossed a quick pass to running back Jonathan Taylor, who had blockers in front of him. Taylor appeared to be set up for a long run, but Madubuike turned on the speed and tackled Taylor from behind. Instead of a big gain, the Colts were forced to punt after their next play, and Harbaugh gave Madubuike his props.

“That’s a great play,” Harbaugh said. “That thing was about to get out. He really showed some great acceleration and went and got it on a pursuit and effort play. That was a tremendous football play. He played really well. He was very physical. He played like we like to play as far as our techniques. He’s learning that as he goes, he’s getting more consistent with that. Brings a little bit of a pass rush inside. I’m glad we got him, that’s for sure.”