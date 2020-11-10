The HOVG Podcast: John Hirschbeck

By The Hall of Very Good | November 10, 2020 1:04 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by John Hirschbeck.

The former umpire talks to the boys about his lengthy big league career (including his most memorable games and run-ins with managers and players), the reason he got into the profession, that night in Mexico that led to him meeting his wife and how they’re now honoring the legacy of their late son through The Magic of Michael Foundation.

SHOW NOTES:

