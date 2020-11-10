Tom Izzo tests positive for coronavirus

One of the top college basketball coaches of all-time has coronavirus. According to Matt Charboneau of The Detroit Free Press, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo of Iron Mountain, MI now has the disease that has killed 244, 849 Americans, and 1,275, 122 people worldwide.

Izzo is reporting he has absolutely no idea whatsoever where he could have got the disease. He is currently 65 years old. As Izzo recovers, the Spartans head associate coach Dwayne Stephens of Ferndale, MI will be the interim head coach.

There are currently 101,319 active cases of coronavirus in the state of Michigan. There have been 238, 308 total cases, along with 8,008 deaths. Of the 238, 308 total cases, 128,981 people have recovered. A major reason why Joe Biden became the President of the United States is because of the rising coronavirus cases in many states including Michigan.

Izzo has been the head coach of Michigan State since 1995. In that time period, he has a record of 628 wins and 241 losses for a winning percentage of .723. The Spartans have also gone to the NCAA Tournament for 22 straight years from 1997 to 2019, as well as seven final fours. Michigan State also won the 2000 NCAA Division I Championship in Indianapolis, IN. In the championship game, the University of Michigan State Spartans beat the University of Florida Gators 89-76. The Spartans were led by Morris Peterson and Mateen Cleaves. Stephens has been around the Spartans squad for a long time too, as this will be his 17th season in East Lansing.

The 2020-21 NCAA Men’s Basketball season is set to commence on November 25. There will hopefully be a champion this season as no championship was awarded in 2020 due to the pandemic. Heading into the year, the University of Gonzaga Bulldogs are ranked number one in the country, even though they have never won a championship in the history of their school.

Michigan State is currently ranked 13th. Last season the Spartans had a record of 22 wins and nine losses.