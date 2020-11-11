Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 11/20

MMA Manifesto

By November 11, 2020 12:58 pm

Apr 28, 2018; Rosemont, IL, USA; Neiman Gracie (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Javier Torres (blue gloves) during Bellator 198 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Douglas Lima 360.5
2 5 Neiman Gracie 190
3 2 Yaroslav Amosov 174.5
4 4 Lorenz Larkin 165.5
5 NR Benson Henderson 158.5
6 2 Michael Page 148
7 7 Logan Storley 104
8 NR Aviv Gozali 100
9 13 Oliver Enkamp 84
10 NR Kemran Lachinov 74
11 9 Joey Davis 73
12 NR Rustam Khabilov 72.5
13 NR Derek Anderson 71
14 12 Robson Gracie Jr 67.5
15 14 Curtis Millender 55.5
16 15 Raymond Daniels 47.5
17 NR Kastriot Xhema 40
18 18 Guilherme Vasconcelos 38.5
18 19 Sabah Homasi 38.5
20 NR Killys Mota 36
21 30 Lewis Long 34
21 21 Simon Smotritsky 34
23 19 Walter Gahadza 32.5
24 22 Jake Smith 32
25 26 Khonry Gracie 29.5
26 28 Raphael Uchegbu 27.5
27 30 Jason Jackson 27
27 30 Moses Murrietta 27
29 23 Kiefer Crosbie 26
30 33 Antonio McKee 25
31 35 David Pacheco 22.5
32 37 Jordan Mein 22
33 39 Mark Lemminger 18
33 NR Stefano Paterno 18
35 41 Aaron Chalmers 16
36 42 Kyle Crutchmer 13
37 NR Pat Casey 11.5
38 NR Albert Gonzales 10
39 46 Constantin Gnusariov 9.5
40 45 Shinsho Anzai 8
41 NR Alan Omer 5
42 47 Andy Murad 4.5
43 49 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 3.5
44 NR Bobby Lee 0
44 NR Bobby Voelker 0
44 50 Chris Cisneros 0
44 NR Giovanni Melillo 0
44 NR Jaleel Willis 0
44 50 Kiichi Kunimoto 0
44 NR Kywan Gracie 0
44 NR Roman Faraldo 0
44 NR Ross Houston 0
44 50 Scott Futrell 0



Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings 

 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

 

