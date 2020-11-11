Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 11/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Douglas Lima 360.5 2 5 Neiman Gracie 190 3 2 Yaroslav Amosov 174.5 4 4 Lorenz Larkin 165.5 5 NR Benson Henderson 158.5 6 2 Michael Page 148 7 7 Logan Storley 104 8 NR Aviv Gozali 100 9 13 Oliver Enkamp 84 10 NR Kemran Lachinov 74 11 9 Joey Davis 73 12 NR Rustam Khabilov 72.5 13 NR Derek Anderson 71 14 12 Robson Gracie Jr 67.5 15 14 Curtis Millender 55.5 16 15 Raymond Daniels 47.5 17 NR Kastriot Xhema 40 18 18 Guilherme Vasconcelos 38.5 18 19 Sabah Homasi 38.5 20 NR Killys Mota 36 21 30 Lewis Long 34 21 21 Simon Smotritsky 34 23 19 Walter Gahadza 32.5 24 22 Jake Smith 32 25 26 Khonry Gracie 29.5 26 28 Raphael Uchegbu 27.5 27 30 Jason Jackson 27 27 30 Moses Murrietta 27 29 23 Kiefer Crosbie 26 30 33 Antonio McKee 25 31 35 David Pacheco 22.5 32 37 Jordan Mein 22 33 39 Mark Lemminger 18 33 NR Stefano Paterno 18 35 41 Aaron Chalmers 16 36 42 Kyle Crutchmer 13 37 NR Pat Casey 11.5 38 NR Albert Gonzales 10 39 46 Constantin Gnusariov 9.5 40 45 Shinsho Anzai 8 41 NR Alan Omer 5 42 47 Andy Murad 4.5 43 49 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 3.5 44 NR Bobby Lee 0 44 NR Bobby Voelker 0 44 50 Chris Cisneros 0 44 NR Giovanni Melillo 0 44 NR Jaleel Willis 0 44 50 Kiichi Kunimoto 0 44 NR Kywan Gracie 0 44 NR Roman Faraldo 0 44 NR Ross Houston 0 44 50 Scott Futrell 0





Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound