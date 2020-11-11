MMA Manifesto

MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 1

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the premiere episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make picks for all the fights on this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos.

Enjoy!

 

 

 

