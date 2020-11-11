NFL Week 10 Predictions & Picks

The NFL had some good games this week, but it was definitely a week that had a lot of ups and downs. Not to mention it proved that the teams that looked unbeatable are ones that could be knocked off. Then some of the games this week were complete wrecks with how they were played and the teams that played, like Monday Night Football this week.

Now, this week the NFL will have some coronavirus issues to deal with as some of the teams have had to place their players on the COVID-19 list. One of those teams that could come into the problem is the Steelers who had to place 4 players on the list and one of those that was put on the list was Big Ben.

With that being the case, here are some early NFL picks that should help you make some good choices on the winners and potential losers of the games. These picks are the three best, but if you want even more NFL picks make sure you check out Picks and Parlays.

Colts at Titans

The Colts are looking to bounce back for a win in this game. The Colts lost their last game against the Baltimore Ravens. Now, the Colts have to keep playing good on the defensive side of the ball if they are going to continue to win the big games. The problem for the Colts is the Titans have a completely different offensive package than the Ravens and that could make it harder for the Colts. Offensively the Colts are well balanced and should play good against the Titans defense.

The Titans were able to come back to get a win in their last game. The Titans for their part held the Bears to only 17 points in the game. The offense for Tennessee was able to put in a total of 24 points. Look for the Titans who are not relying on any single player for the major production and that makes it harder for the Colts to close down the Titans on either side of the ball.

With this game here the Titans do have a good chance of picking up the win and covering the spread. The spread is only 1.5 points in the Titans favor and with their balance it will be very easy to see the Titans pulling out the win and that could help the Titans in claiming control of the AFC South and make it easier for them to be seen as a great team.

Jaguars at Packers

The Jaguars will most likely end up relying on their backup quarterback again this week. The Jaguars are also coming to the game here after losing in their last game. The rushing offense for the Jaguars is flat and were unable to play that good in the game. Which will make it even harder for the Jacksonville team to be seen as a serious threat.

One thing that the Packers have going for them is their offense is playing really well on the year. The Packers have been able to move the ball very well and with the passing offense has not been slowed down much as long as Rodgers does not get pressured in the pocket. The defense for Green Bay has been fairly well balanced and is not going to be challenged that much in this game as the Jaguars offense is not that good.

With the game here the point spread is 14 points and that will be hard for a lot of teams to overcome. The Packers, though, with the arm of Rodgers and the better defense in this game will be able to make up the difference in the point spread. Defensively the Jaguars will be easy to stop for the Packers and that will make it easier as the Packers are able to cover the spread.

Vikings at Bears

Minnesota has started to look good on the year and balanced. The offense for Minnesota has been able to pick up a win in their last game by taking down the Lions. The Vikings showed a good offensive effort in the game, but did run the defensive side of the ball nicely. What else could prove to be good for the Vikings here is Cousins has ended up improving on the year since the opening weeks and that will help the entire team out quite a bit.

The Chicago Bears are coming to the game with an offense that is questionable and not able to really come out on top if the games start to get pushed highly. The defense for the Chicago team is the hallmark of the team and has been challenged, but has not come out on top in some games as the Bears offense has been lacking. Look for that to potentially be a problem that is compounded in this game for the Bears.

Coming to this game the Vikings are -2.5 point favorites. With the way the Bears offense has been playing, even after their early season quarterback change, they have not really been able to improve even more than what the defense has. Look for the Vikings to rely on their offense to step up in the game and that allows the Vikings to win the game and cover the spread.