The five simplest ways to learn about football in 2020

Like many people in the sporting world, you have no doubt taken a wider interest in sports across 2020. This year has been one of the most challenging and demanding on record, forcing us all to look at the world through different eyes. If you are someone who has started to follow football on a more regular basis, then you might want to understand the sport a bit more.

What, then, are five things that you can do to help you improve your knowledge of football moving into 2021 and beyond?

Read football blogs

One of the best things that you can do is diversify your reading. For example, many newbies will stick to sites such as national broadcasters and major broadcasting partners, like Sky Sports, for news. However, you should definitely look to start reading a variety of football blog options.

Blogs are a good way to diversify you opinion and find out more from the people who actually watch teams, leading to more interesting knowledge and opinions overall.

Get to know major names

While it is the future of sport you are looking forward to, understanding the past is extremely important. Knowing the legends of the game and the nations that have made football what it is today is very important.

That’s why we recommend you look to do things like read articles on famous football players and historical matches and tournaments. The more you know about the past, the easier it will be to understand the future!

Know who to listen to

Football analysis and punditry is full of varying views and opinions. Some people, though, are simply there to cause controversy; others look to use their football passion and insight to make the game even more interesting. A fine example of this would be someone like Tim Vickery. Tim is a South American football mastermind, and one of the most worthwhile people in the game to listen to; he certainly knows a lot about football outside of his beloved Tottenham Hotspur!

Get to a game

Of course, last but by no means least, why not get to a game?

While attending matches just now is harder than normal, some countries are beginning to make spectator events a thing again. The best way to learn about football is to consume it in front of you. You will learn more about how a game works and a team operates in one session watching them rain than you would in four, five matches on the TV!

Grasp football analysis

When you start listening, reading, and hearing more about the sport you will notice terminology and stats being discussed that might confuse you. If that is the case, you should look to use platforms such as WhoScored (https://www.whoscored.com/). This is a veritable trove of football facts and stats, making it easier for you to understand the ‘why’ behind the terminology that is thrown around by pundits, players, fans, coaches, and everyone else involved in the beautiful game.