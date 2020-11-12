Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday November 13

7:30am: ONE: Inside The Matrix III (ONE App)

10:00am: 2020 UWW Jr/U23 Nationals (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

2:30pm: FloWrestling: Burroughs vs. Valencia Press Conference (FloWrestling)

2:35pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Brook vs. Crawford Weigh-Ins (ESPN2)

5:30pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

8:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 14 (BareKnuckle.tv)

8:00pm: Bishop Fight Promotions: AKA 12 (FloCombat)

Saturday November 14

3:00am: RISE 143 (Abema)

10:00am: 2020 UWW Jr/U23 Nationals (FloWrestling)

10:30am: 2020 IBJJF Houston Open (FloGrappling)

2:00pm: St. Thomas vs. The Citadel (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Katie Taylor vs. Miriam Gutierrez/Katharina Thanderz vs. Terri Harper (DAZN)

2:00pm: KSW 56 ($11.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Fight To Win 157 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: Stand Up Warriors 26 ($12.99 Fite.tv)

6:30pm: SFT 24 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Brook vs. Crawford Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Felder (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Undisputed Promotions: The Comeback ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz/Efetobor Apochi vs. Joe Jones (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: FloWrestling: Burroughs vs. Zahid (FloWrestling)

10:00pm: Kell Brook vs. Terence Crawford/Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco (ESPN)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

Sunday November 15

10:00am: 2020 UWW Jr/U23 Nationals (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: UFC 255 Countdown (ESPN)

9:00pm: PBC Fight Camp: Spence Jr. vs. Garcia: Part I (Fox Sports 1)

9:30pm: PBC Countdown: Spence Jr. vs. Garcia (Fox Sports 1)

Top-10 Viewing Options: How bad has the promotion for Brook-Crawford been?? Good lord. It’s Terence Crawford and Kell Brook and this might as well be a Telemundo card.

1. Kell Brook vs. Terence Crawford/Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco: Top Rank and ESPN giving us another potential PPV-caliber event for free on basic cable.

2. UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Felder: Not unlike Jerry Lawler removing his crown and emerging from the announce table, so is Paul Felder from the color desk on five days notice.

3. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 14: Luis Palomino defends his title in something I’d like to see BKFC do more of. If you’re not going to just put on freak show fights, then let’s get some title feuds.

4. Katie Taylor vs. Miriam Gutierrez/Katharina Thanderz vs. Terri Harper: DAZN brings out an all-women card headlined by the Olympic gold medalist Taylor attempting to clean out lightweight.

5. ONE: Inside The Matrix III: The weakest offering of ONE’s Inside The Matrix series.

6. Fight To Win 157: Tom DeBlass comes out of retirement to challenge for F2W gold.

7. FloWrestling: Burroughs vs. Zahid: To punctuate that wrestling is back, two of the best collegiate wrestlers to ever do it square off.

8. St. Thomas vs. The Citadel: BAH GAWD! THAT’S COLLEGE WRESTLING’S MUSIC!!

9. UFC 255 Countdown: The road to Deiveson Figueiredo’s maiden title defense begins.

10. PBC Fight Camp: Spence Jr. vs. Garcia: Part I: And already, Spence-Garcia has eons more promotion than Crawford-Brook.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 67.5kg Bout: Masashi Nakajima (8-4) vs. Yu Hirono (26-15-1) [RISE 143]

4. 65kg Bout: Fumiya Kawashima (8-8) vs. Sumiya Ito (1-0) [RISE 143]

3. 65kg Bout: Daiki Yoshinuma (9-4-1) vs. Tomohiro Kitai (21-14-2) [RISE 143]

2. 65kg Bout: Takumi Sanekata (18-6-1) vs. Tapruwan Hadesgym (69-30-1) [RISE 143]

1. 53kg Bout: Kazuki Osaki (31-5-2) vs. Kyo Kawakami (7-4) [RISE 143]

BOXING

5. 135lb Bout: Dat Nguyen vs. Reggie Barnett Jr. [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 14]

4. WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO World Female Lightweight Championships: Katie Taylor (c) (16-0) vs. Miriam Gutierrez (13-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Lightweight Championship: Luis Palomino (c) vs. Jim Alers [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 14]

2. WBA “Regular” World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Joshua Franco (c) (17-2) vs. Andrew Moloney (21-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBO World Welterweight Championship: Terence Crawford (c) (36-0) vs. Kell Brook (39-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Middleweight Bout: Antônio Arroyo (9-3) vs. Eryk Anders (13-5) [UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Felder]

4. Welterweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-2) vs. Khaos Williams (10-1) [UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Felder]

3. 195lb Catchweight Bout: Brendan Allen (15-3) vs. Sean Strickland (21-3) [UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Felder]

2. Bantamweight Bout: John Lineker (32-9) vs. Kevin Belingon (20-7) [ONE: Inside The Matrix III]

1. Lightweight Bout: Paul Felder (17-5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (29-13) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (29-13) [UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Felder]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt Superfight: Frank Rosenthal vs. Scott Dance [Fight To Win 157]

4. Black Belt Superfight: JZ Cavalcante vs. Nick Ronan [Fight To Win 157]

3. Black Belt Heavyweight Bout: Gabriel Almeida vs. Vagner Rocha [Fight To Win 157]

2. Fight To Win Black Belt Heavyweight Masters Championship: Chad Fields vs. Tom DeBlass [Fight To Win 157]

1. 185lb Wrestling Bout: Jordan Burroughs vs. Zahid Valencia [FloWrestling: Burroughs vs. Zahid]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man with a month and a half to clear a 300-dollar hole crunches the numbers, looks at the tape, and will promptly be evicted.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Luis Palomino vs. Jim Alers

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Katie Taylor over Miriam Gutierrez

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Top Rank on ESPN

Upset of the Week: Andrew Moloney over Joshua Franco

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Katie Taylor vs. Miriam Gutierrez