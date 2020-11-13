Bill Belichick gives succinct answer to question he clearly didn't like

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t directly dodge or avoid questions he may not necessarily approve of, but he has been known to give plenty of snippy responses — leading to some awkward exchanges during press conferences over the years.

This season has the Patriots off to their worst start since Belichick’s first start since 2000, when he first began as their head coach. As such, BB has been hearing a lot more criticism than he’s used to.

Belichick, to his credit, has deflected it pretty well, saying that the team built its roster with a “win-now” approach, but it’s now stuck with some bad contracts and salary cap woes. As a result, they’ve had to play a lot of young guys, and are dealing with some growing pains.

In the meantime, they’re 3-5, and a reporter about Belichick’s thoughts on that area during a press conference this week. It didn’t go well, as he delivered a cold, succinct reply.

“I’d say the most important thing to me is winning games,” Belichick said, via WEEI.com. “I am not going to apologize for our record over the last 20 years. I’ve seen a lot worse.

Welp, that didn’t go well.