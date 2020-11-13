Combat

Fight of the Day: Remy Bonjasky vs. Sylvester Terkay

Combat

By November 13, 2020 9:30 am

Date: December 31, 2005
Card: K-1 PREMIUM 2005 Dynamite!!
Championship(s):
Venue: Osaka Dome
Location: Osaka, Japan

 

