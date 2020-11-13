UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Nov 13/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 453 2 2 2 Max Holloway 321.5 3 3 3 Brian Ortega 285 4 4 8 Josh Emmett 190.5 5 5 6 Chan Sung Jung 156 6 6 Song Yadong 154.5 7 7 14 Ryan Hall 138.5 8 8 Jimmie Rivera 130 9 9 7 Calvin Kattar 117.5 10 10 5 Yair Rodriguez 106 11 11 Brian Kelleher 97 11 11 Cody Stamann 97 13 13 Ricky Simon 96.5 14 14 11 Sodiq Yusuff 95.5 15 15 Nik Lentz 93.5 16 19 16 Edson Barboza 93 17 16 13 Shane Burgos 91.5 18 17 12 Dan Ige 86.5 19 18 9 Arnold Allen 84 20 21 4 Zabit Magomedsharipov 73.5 21 22 Darren Elkins 73 22 23 Hakeem Dawodu 69.5 23 24 Grant Dawson 68 24 20 Andre Fili 66.5 25 26 Mirsad Bektic 62.5 26 38 15 Bryce Mitchell 60 26 27 Doo Ho Choi 60 26 27 Lerone Murphy 60 26 27 Ricardo Ramos 60 30 31 Herbert Burns 56 31 NR Jonathan Martinez 54 32 58 Giga Chikadze 53.5 33 32 9 Jeremy Stephens 52 34 30 Makwan Amirkhani 51 35 33 Movsar Evloev 50 36 34 Damon Jackson 45 37 35 Gavin Tucker 42.5 38 36 Daniel Pineda 40 38 36 Nate Landwehr 40 40 39 Mike Grundy 36 41 40 Alex Caceres 34 41 40 Billy Quarantillo 34 43 42 Julian Erosa 32.5 44 43 Zubaira Tukhugov 30.5 45 NR Ilia Topuria 30 45 44 L’udovit Klein 30 47 NR Cub Swanson 29.5 48 NR Mads Burnell 29 49 46 Charles Jourdain 27 49 46 Kyle Nelson 27 51 48 Darrick Minner 25 51 48 Douglas Silva de Andrade 25 51 48 Julio Arce 25 54 51 Shane Young 24.5 55 53 Danny Henry 23.5 56 54 Jordan Griffin 22.5 56 54 Spike Carlyle 22.5 58 51 Omar Morales 22 59 56 Jared Gordon 21.5 60 57 Kron Gracie 18 61 NR Thomas Almeida 17.5 62 58 Steven Peterson 13.5 63 61 Mike Trizano 13 64 58 Youssef Zalal 12 65 62 Mike Davis 10 66 63 Matt Sayles 9 67 64 Nad Narimani 7.5 67 64 Sheymon Moraes 7.5 69 66 Daniel Chavez 5 69 66 Jamall Emmers 5 69 66 Kai Kamaka III 5 69 66 Nathan Maness 5 69 66 Seung Woo Choi 5 74 71 Chase Hooper 4.5 74 71 Daniel Teymur 4.5 74 71 Justin Jaynes 4.5 74 71 Sean Woodson 4.5 78 76 Chris Fishgold 4 78 71 Luiz Garagorri 4 80 77 Vince Morales 3.5 81 78 Aalon Cruz 0 81 78 Austin Lingo 0 81 78 Bill Algeo 0 81 78 Jacob Kilburn 0 81 NR Jamey Simmons 0 81 NR Jonathan Pearce 0 81 78 Jonny Munoz 0 81 78 Joshua Culibao 0 81 78 Peter Barrett 0 81 78 Ray Rodriguez 0 81 78 Steve Garcia 0 81 78 Suman Mokhtarian 0 81 78 Sung Bin Jo 0 81 78 T.J. Brown 0 81 78 T.J. Laramie 0 81 78 Vincent Cachero 0





Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

