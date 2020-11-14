Bernard Langer becomes oldest golfer to make the cut at the Masters

History was made on Saturday as Bernard Langer of Diedorf, Germany was the oldest golfer ever to make the cut at the Masters. At 63 years of age, Langer was 33 days older than Tommy Aaron of Gainesville, Georgia, when Aaron made the Masters cutline in 2000.

Langer finished the second round at three-under-par and six shots back of the leaders. It is an extensive list of players at -9 after round two. There you find Americans Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, Spain’s Jon Rahm, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, and Australia’s Cameron Smith.

What Langer has been able to achieve at the Masters is downright spectacular. He shot a four-under-par 68 in round one, and then had a one-over par 73 on Friday. It should be noted that Langer’s first round took place over a Thursday and Friday time period due to a heavy rainstorm (which brought thunder and lightning) on Thursday morning. The second round did not finish until Saturday morning.

In round one, Langer had birdies on the first, second, eighth, 13th, 15th, and 16th holes. He also bogeyed the seventh and 12th holes. In round two, Langer birdied the second, third, 15th, and 17th holes. He also bogeyed the first, fourth, sixth, 11th, and 18th holes.

Langer qualified for the Masters by being a past champion. His titles came in 1985 and 1993. In 1985, Langer was competing for West Germany at the time, and shot a four round score of -6. He beat Spain’s Seve Ballesteros, and Americans Curtis Strange and Raymond Floyd by two strokes. In 1993, Langer shot a four round score of -11, and beat American Chip Beck by four strokes.

The two Masters titles Langer won in 1985 and 1993 were his only two major titles. It should be noted that Langer has made the cut in four of the last five Masters tournaments. Only six years ago in 2014, Langer was tied for eighth place.