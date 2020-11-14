'Friday Night SmackDown' (11/13) Results And Review: Raw Star Appears And Competes, Rey And Seth Final Chapter, And More

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida with virtual fans in attendance. There was no matches advertised for the show but it was another build up for Survivor Series.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman came out to the ring. Roman calls SmackDown the Island Of Relevancy. He claimed Jey is relevant thanks to him. He says Jey will lead team SmackDown to victory and he will beat Randy Orton at Survivor Series. He talks about Randy Orton until Drew McIntyre come out. Drew mentioned to him that he will face Roman at Survivor Series because he will beat Orton on Raw for the title on Monday. Drew mentioned he eliminated Roman to win the Royal Rumble this year and he beat Paul Heyman’s client Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Drew said he had to step up since Roman disappeared. Roman said he is back now and nobody knows who Drew is anymore. He said he doesn’t watch or care for Raw. Drew claims he is the guy that is going to win the WWE title back and show Roman who Drew is at Survivor Series. Jey Uso interrupted saying that Roman and him run the show. Jey steps up to Drew and challenges him. Drew shoves him to the ground. Roman stops Jey from going after Drew and they leave the ring.

"I AM THE MAN NOW, AND I WILL PROVE IT AT #SurvivorSeries!"@DMcIntyreWWE guarantees a win this Monday on #WWERaw… and he guarantees a win against @WWERomanReigns at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/MyHTfI7VIh — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020

Roman yells at Jey backstage saying he never told Jey to make a match for himself. Jey said he’ll handle it and walked away.

Sami Zayn was in the ring for his IC title match and complains about defending the title against Apollo Crews in one hour notice. He claimed WWE is trying to sabotage him but he will turn it into an opportunity to show Bobby Lashley the difference between the IC and US Championship.

Sami Zayn Defeated Apollo Crews To Retain The Intercontinental Championship

Review: Pretty good match. I don’t think there was any way Apollo was winning it. It’s a shame they haven’t done anything else with him since the rivalry with The Hurt Business.

Adam Pearce tells Drew McIntyre backstage that he can give Drew his match tonight with Jey and it will be unsanctioned.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Rey Mysterio and the family about his rivalry with Seth. He said things have changed since he targeted his family and how he tried to destroy it. He said it will be the final chapter in their match tonight. He said he will send Seth back to hell where he belongs.

Sasha Banks came out to the ring. She gloats about retaining the Women’s title for the first time and she said she is on the top of her game. She puts the women on the locker room on notice. She mentions Carmella but Bayley came out to interrupt. Carmella came from behind and kicked Sasha. She planted Sasha face first on the mat.

Otis was eating his food as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode made fun of him for losing the Money In The Bank contract. Otis gets mad and flips over the table in front of them.

Otis Defeated Dolph Ziggler

Review: Short match. Not really much to talk about in this one, I just hope they do something good with Otis after that.

Chad Gable confronted Otis saying that’s what Otis should be doing every week. He tells Otis he needs a mentor to unlock his inner alpha. Otis is pumped and accepted Gable’s offer.

Rey Mysterio Defeated Seth Rollins In A No Holds Barred Match

Rey and Murphy shook hands after the match. Murphy celebrated the victory with the family.

A triumphant night for the Mysterio family & @WWE_Murphy! What a way to end the final chapter on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7gI8XW0be8 — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020

Review: Really good match. Although, Rey botching the 619 right when he was distracted by Murphy was disappointing and it kind of killed what would’ve looked a lot better. I’m glad the rivalry has ended the way it did and I will say it was a really nice touch for Rey to end the match with a frog splash since it is the 15th anniversary of Eddie Guerrero’s passing.

Natalya went up to Adam Pearce backstage and Adam told her she has to win the triple threat match to be in the Women’s Survivor Series match. She flips out saying she should just be in the match. Pearce denied her request and said the match is next. Natalya stormed off and Chelsea Green appeared next to Pearce.

An angry Seth Rollins confronted Adam Pearce and said he doesn’t want to see Rey’s face again. He yelled about Murphy betraying him and he wants the opportunity to destroy him.

Liv Morgan, Natalya and Tamina were in the ring for the qualifying match until the ring announcer says that Chelsea Green is now added to the match to make it a fatal 4 way match.

Liv Morgan Defeated Chelsea Green, Natalya and Tamina To Qualify For The SmackDown Women’s Team

Review: Okay match. I was surprised Chelsea Green didn’t get the win with her debut on the main roster but I’m happy for Liv being on the team.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Drew McIntyre asking him if it is wise to take on Jey Uso. He said he came here to send a message to Roman but tonight he will send a message to Randy Orton.

Big E won money from a bet with a random guy in a suit doing jump rope. The Street Profits went up to him with a cart of food. Big E saw that they were in the shape of an L. The Profits said they will be serving the L’s on the New Day at Survivor Series. Big E calls them New Day lite and the New Day will lay claim as the best tag team in WWE. They laugh but then turn serious as Big E leaves.

Drew McIntyre Defeated Jey Uso

Drew and Roman went face to face. Roman walked away as the show went off the air.

Review: Pretty good match. This whole theme of Drew being there was to give the belief that he could possibly face Roman at Survivor Series if he beats Randy Orton on Raw for the WWE title so it was what it was.

Overall Review: It wasn’t a bad show but it was kind of average. The Rey/Seth match was definitely the highlight. Everything was okay but not the best.

Overall Grade: 5/10