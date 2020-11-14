Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't seem sold on future with Bucks

It’s officially the NBA offseason, so a number of players are laying low, either on vacation, or just relaxing around their house.

NBA executives and coaches, however, are quite busy. The NBA Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, and the free-agent market will open soon after. A number of trades will likely be executed, as that window has been closed since February of 2019. We could see some blockbuster moves, involving some of the league’s best teams.

The Bucks are rumored to be involved in some of those discussions, as the team needs to upgrade its backcourt — specifically at point guard. It will be interesting what they do going forward, as reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is entering the final year of his deal.

Giannis is currently on vacation in Sweden, and he hasn’t said much since the end of the season. For some reason, he spoke to Aftonbladet while there, and shared some interesting comments.

“I do not know what the plan is,” Antetokounmpo said.

He continued:

“It depends on what decisions they make,” he said. “If they make the right decision, I will be there for many years. If they do not, we will see. The NBA is business and we take it day by day. Hopefully we can succeed together.

“There are a lot of rumors. Everyone has opinions. But at the end of the day, I will do what is best for my family.”

He doesn’t sound like a guy who is excited about the future in Milwaukee.