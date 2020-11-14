UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Rafael dos Anjos got a much needed win tonight in Las Vegas, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 18 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Rafael dos Anjos: $300,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Strickland: $144,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paul Felder: $142,000 ($82,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khaos Williams: $82,300 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,800 from Alhassan for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ashley Yoder: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Morono: $60,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randa Markos: $47,000 ($32,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Abdul Razak Alhassan: $24,200 ($24,000 to show, $4,800 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brendan Allen: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cory McKenna: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kanako Murata: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tony Gravely: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Don’Tale Mayes: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kay Hansen: $19,500 ($16,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Miranda Granger: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Geraldo de Freitas: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rhys McKee: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Roque Martinez: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)