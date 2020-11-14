UND Releases 2020 Hockey Schedule and an Update

Last week, the University of North Dakota hockey team released its schedule for the 2020-21 season.

I probably should’ve posted something earlier on, but I didn’t. I won’t lie to you 2020 has been a never-ending crap sandwich. I am ready to transition to 2021. As many of you know, this year alone has been very challenging. I joke that if I don’t end up in counseling when 2020 is over, it will be a good thing. No, I am not depressed, but like many of you, I am ready to return to a semi-normal life.

In review, during 2020, I had plantar fasciitis, a bout with Shingles, and a positive test result for COVID-19.

On October 26, I didn’t feel great and went to Altru’s walk-in clinic on the south end for what I thought was a sinus infection. To be safe, they gave me a COVID test. I got my test results on a Thursday at about 4:30 pm. I was already feeling better and felt that I could’ve worked the next day. However, a positive test meant that I needed to isolate myself at home. I have since returned to work and a semi-normal life. I don’t have any lingering effects of the virus other than I am still a little tired. So there’s that.

Will There Be Fans?

I’ve had a few people ask me if I think that we’re going to be able to attend hockey games in person. According to Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald, there won’t be fans in Omaha, except for maybe family members.

“We don’t anticipate anything from a public ticket-buying standpoint,” NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton said.

When the game returns to the home arenas. I guess that depends on us. As of right now, I don’t see it happening, or there would be a severe limit on the amount of people allowed in the building. Thursday night, I listened to the city council meeting last night. This is one of the things to come out of it. You can read the emergency order right here.

3.10 Any special gathering event or sport/athletic activity where the number of individual present is 500 or more individuals shall require review by the city of Grand Forks Public Health Department and approval of the City Administrator of the City of Grand Forks in in consultation with the Mayor.

2020 UND Hockey Schedule

Omaha Pod

December 2 – Miami

December 4 – Denver

December 6 – Western Michigan

December 8 – Denver

December 10 – Minnesota Duluth

December 12 – St. Cloud

December 13 ­– Western Michigan

December 16 ­– St. Cloud

December 19 – Minnesota Duluth

December 20 Miami

Regular Schedule

December 31- Jan 1 @Omaha

January 8-9 – Omaha

January 15-16 – @Denver

January 22-24 Colorado College

Feb 5-6 – Denver

Feb 12-14 @Colorado College

Feb 26 – @Omaha

March 5 – Omaha

March 12-14 NCHC Quarterfinals (home venues)

March 19-20 NCHC Frozen Faceoff St. Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)

March 26-27 NCAA Regionals Fargo, N.D. (Scheels Arena)

April 8-10 NCAA Frozen Four Pittsburgh, Pa.

#NCHCHockey is back soon & so are games on https://t.co/ZyUdpPrI2J! Get your pass to watch more than 💯 games this season, including the #NCHCPod! 🏒📺💻📱 Auto-renewals for active subscribers begin Thursday 📰: https://t.co/jXS1NhRrum pic.twitter.com/CjF70aWdSO — The NCHC (@TheNCHC) November 10, 2020

NCHC.TV Your Home for the NCHC POD

Here’s the the information on the NCHC.TV subscriptions. You should be able to find one that suits your specific needs. I plan on watching as many games as possible.

2020-21 NCHC.tv Subscription Prices

NCHC Annual Pass – $112.95 (NCHC games for 365 days from purchase date)

NCHC Pod Pass – $44.95 (Games in NCHC Pod Dec. 1-20)

School Annual Pass – $99.95 (Games for your favorite team this season)

NCHC Day Pass – $16.95 (All games in a 24-hour period)

NCHC Monthly Pass – $28.95 (not available until Dec. 15)

School Monthly Pass – $23.95 (not available until Dec. 15)