Day 4 Masters Golf Live Stream Reddit 2020

After a long agonizing wait for the golf fans, finally, the master’s golf 2020 is here. The game is unlike the last ones played. There are many changes this year. All because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The changes that we would see this time are profound.

Although there are no changes in the way the game is played, there would be no audience, at least not on the Augusta Golf Course. Jack Nicklaus & Gary player will mark the beginning of the game by playing the customary holes. Let’s gear up for the excitement.

Lucky for you, Reddit allows fans to find live streams for all the hottest Masters Golf 2020 matches online. All users need to do is search for the particular game, with the team names included in the query, and Reddit will do the rest. This will help you find live streams to fit any need you may have, depending on what game you want to watch.

The most popular way to watch Masters Golf live streams online is via Sky Sports, which has long been one of the most reputable channels to watch sporting events.

Sky Sports also provides fans with tons of video clips, and up-to-the-minute live scores, keeping the public informed — one goal at a time. Its coverage spans across so many different leagues and matches that it’s worthwhile for any level of sports fan, even if you only follow one team, or if you like to watch it all. Everything is possible with Sky Sports.

fuboTV is one of the platforms available to watch Masters Golf. The platform has one bundle called fubo ($54.99/mo) that features both NBC and NBCSN.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Read our fuboTV review for more details on what the platform has to offer.

Sling TV is the best option to watch Masters Golf online, for those that can’t on the television. It’s versatile, giving fans options to watch many different sports, and even has ESPN as one of its channels. Therefore you can get the TV service to be able to watch the game without a hitch.

Fans do have to pay a subscription fee to get the service, but there’s a 7-day trial available.

Fans are beginning to warm up to YouTube TV, and it’s becoming one of the most popular ways to watch live sports online.

It does require fans to pay for the subscription, but the majority of them deem it worthwhile for the price, given how many other channels are included. And if for some reason your country does not have access to these streaming channels, you can always use a VPN to alter your location, and change to a country where it’s allowed. That’s the value of a reliable VPN.

As far as pricing options go, the YouTube TV basic plan starts from $49.99 per month. This will give you a wide range of channel options from sports to entertainment to everything else you may want.

There’s also a trial period, so you can give it a shot before you lock in the full price.

Masters 2020: Round four tee times (GMT)

First tee

12:50pm Matt Wallace (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Lee Westwood (Eng)

1:01pm Billy Horschel (US), Danny Willett (Eng), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1:12pm Tiger Woods (US), Scottie Scheffler (US), Shane Lowry (Ire)

1:23pm Webb Simpson (US), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Xander Schauffele (US)

1:34pm Cameron Champ (US), Corey Conners (Can), Paul Casey (Eng)

1:45pm Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Patrick Cantlay (US), Kevin Na (US)

1:56pm Brooks Koepka (US), Rory McIlroy (NI), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

2:07pm Patrick Reed (US), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Jon Rahm (Spa)

2:18pm Cameron Smith (Aus), Dylan Frittelli (SA), Justin Thomas (US)

2:29pm Sungjae Im (Kor), Dustin Johnson (US), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

Tenth tee

12:50pm Justin Rose (Eng), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Nick Taylor (Can)

1:01pm Bryson DeChambeau (US), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Bernhard Langer (Ger)

1:12pm Si Woo Kim (Kor), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Bubba Watson (US)

1:23pm Ian Poulter (Eng), (a) Andy Ogletree (US), Mike Weir (Can)

1:34pm Charles Howell III (US), Collin Morikawa (US), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

1:45pm Chez Reavie (US), Rickie Fowler (US), Sung Kang (Kor)

1:56pm Tony Finau (US), (a) John Augenstein (US), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA)

2:07pm Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Victor Perez (Fra), Zach Johnson (US)

2:18pm Jordan Spieth (US), Phil Mickelson (US), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

2:29pm Jimmy Walker (US), Brandt Snedeker (US), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)