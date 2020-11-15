NFL

Look: Cam Newton rocks hilarious, granite-themed outfit before Ravens game

Cam Newton has a history of rocking eccentric outfits that few other athletes or celebrities can pull off.

At this point in his career, we commend him for continuing to push the envelope, as he’s already been seen sporting some of the most outside-the-box, extravagant looks we’ve ever seen.

Newton and the Patriots were featured on primetime in Week 10, with a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Ravens. The Patriots quarterback pulled out the big guns for it, rocking a granite-themed outfit, which you can see below.

If Newton finds himself in a rock quarry at any point, he’ll at least be covered from a camouflage perspective.

