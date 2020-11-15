Knicks Eyeing up Celtics' Gordon Hayward

The New York Knicks are star hunting this offseason, and Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward might be a target.

Gordon Hayward’s future with the Boston Celtics is unclear. Although the Celtics veteran is signed on for the 2020-2021 NBA season and is set to be paid a healthy $34 million for the year, it’s unclear if Hayward is sold on staying in Boston for the year.

Two weeks ago, whispers regarding Hayward’s uncertainty of continuing his career in Boston began circulating. According to Ryan Russillo of The Ringer, Hayward might opt-out of his contract with the Celtics for the upcoming season.

And if there was any doubt surrounding Russillo’s report, ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks hinted at the possibility of the Celtics forward hitting the open market a couple of weeks ago as well.

With all of the rumors going around, the New York Knicks are reportedly keeping an eye on the situation. Per a report from NBC Sports Boston’s Justin Leger, the New York Knicks are interested in Hayward if he becomes available this week.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise the Knicks are interested. As they have a new front office and coaching staff in place ahead of the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Knicks are looking to make some significant changes with the hopes of finally being playoff competitors after star-hunting the last few seasons.

Although Hayward’s dealt with a handful of injuries over the years, the Celtics forward is still productive. Unfortunately for him, the Celtics have other notable stars who are cutting into his workload. Perhaps, Hayward finds himself as a go-to player on a new team such as the Knicks, or the Indiana Pacers this season, as they’ve reportedly shown interest too.

