Lakers’ Danny Green is expected to be traded to the Thunder. Will Oklahoma City hold onto the veteran guard for next season?

The Oklahoma City Thunder made it pretty clear they plan to focus on the future rather than the present with their basketball team.

It all started last summer when the Thunder traded the face of the franchise, Russell Westbrook, to the Houston Rockets.

Many expected the Thunder to flop in 2019-2020, but they made a shockingly solid run in the Western Conference and snagged the fifth seed in the playoffs.

After failing to get past the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Oklahoma City ended the Billy Donovan era by moving on from their head coach.

Now, with Donovan out of the picture and Russell Westbrook no longer being the face of the franchise, the Thunder are getting active in the trade market, which will open up on Monday, November 16.

Although trades can’t be finalized until Monday, the Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers have a deal in place — which will begin the Thunder’s fire sale as they look to acquire future assets.

In exchange for veteran guard Dennis Schroder, the Thunder will receive the Lakers’ 2020 first-round pick along with the veteran guard, Danny Green.

But don’t expect Green to remain with the Thunder for long. According to Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com, Oklahoma City is looking to expand its move by dealing Green.

Considering Green is a 33-year-old veteran, it shouldn’t come as a surprise Oklahoma City will continue to look for younger players and/or trade picks as future assets.

It’s unclear what the market for Green will look like, but there’s a good chance the veteran never sees the court in a Thunder uniform this year.

