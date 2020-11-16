Lewis Hamilton ties the record for the most Formula One World Championships

Lewis Hamilton of Stevenage, England won his seventh Formula One World Championship on Sunday. That ties him with Michael Schumacher of Germany for the most Formula One World Championship titles of all-time.

Hamilton tied history by winning the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul on Sunday. It was the second time in Hamilton’s career that he won the Turkish Grand Prix, as he previously won in 2010.

In Sunday’s race, it was not Hamilton, but Lance Stroll of Canada, who had the pole position. Hamilton, meanwhile only started sixth. Even though Stroll was in control for the first 36 laps of the race, he needed to make an extra tire change due to damage to his front wing. The extra stop forced Stroll out of the lead, and over time even out of contention for a podium spot, and finished ninth.

Hamilton meanwhile moved his way up through the field. He not only passed Stroll, but Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, Sergio Perez of Mexico, Alexander Albon of Thailand, and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia as well.

The fact that Hamilton won the championship in Turkey should come as no surprise. All he needed to do to win the title was to prevent his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas of Finland, from having eight more points than him. Bottas had started ninth, and fell to 14th.

There are three more Formula One races this season. They take place on November 29 and December 6 in Bahrain, and December 13 in Abu Dhabi. However, no one at this time can catch Hamilton. The British driver has 307 points, while Bottas is in second with 197 points.

This was Hamilton’s tenth win of the 2020 Formula One season, but only his second victory when he did not have the pole position. On October 11, Hamilton won the Eifel Grand Prix from Nurburgring, Germany after finishing in second place to Bottas in qualification. Bottas however had problems with his power unit during the race and had to retire.

Hamilton’s previous six Formula One World Championships came in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Schumacher’s seven Formula One World Championships were in 1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2004.

,